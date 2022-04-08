ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Area farmers speak about modern-day challenges

By Nicole Rogers
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGFyU_0f3FguyB00

NORTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farmers across the nation face many battles like drought, inflation and the loss of land.

Radar coverage gap in Schuylkill County allows snow quall to go unseen

Delroy Artman owns Artman Family Farms, which has been in his family for over 119 years. Artman says his biggest challenge is input costs. Over the past two years, the price of fertilizer has increased three times, herbicide has increased two times and seed is just so expensive he says.

Doug Brown teaches agriculture at Central Columbia High School and said farmland loss is a big concern for those in the business. He said he has hopes that people from the younger generation who have access to farmland keep it and keep it going.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WBRE

Pizza Hut’s new locations: How do pizza lovers feel?

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pizza Hut has started work on two new locations in Kingston and Pittston. Many residents want to know why a national chain would try to come back to an area with such a strong local pizza presence. Northeastern Pennsylvania is known for its pizza and locals have no problem letting you know […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gap, PA
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Columbia County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
Columbia County, PA
Business
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

What farmers should know about carbon markets

Tom Oswald pulls out a water bottle at a packed carbon market session sponsored by Agoro Carbon held earlier this month at the Commodity Classic in New Orleans. “It says on the side of the bottle that it’s a carbon neutral product,” says the Cleghorn, Iowa, farmer. “So that means someone thought they would increase the value of this water by putting carbon neutral [on the bottle]. So, if you don’t think they [carbon markets] are real, they’re real.”
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

XtremeAg farmers share desiccation tips, 2022 challenges, and lessons learned

Farmers enthusiastically filled the Main Stage seats at the 2022 Commodity Classic held in New Orleans, Louisiana, last week to hear a panel of three farmers from the XtremeAg team. Matt Miles, Kevin Matthews, and Kelly Garrett shared their tips for soybean desiccation, challenges with 2022 inputs, and a few lessons they’ve learned the hard way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Romesentinel.com

Workshop to focus on new markets for area produce farmers

HERKIMER — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Herkimer County is presenting an informational workshop: “Promoting Mohawk Valley Produce and Agricultural Products to New Markets” from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Myron Thurston, CCE Oneida County’s food supply chain marketing specialist, will talk about two projects...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Artman Family Farms
WBRE

Details on father causing two children to go missing

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days. According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.   […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WBRE

Woman charged with corruption of a minor

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say a woman has been charged with the corruption of a minor after a victim reveals she was aware of sexual abuse committed. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a victim informed officers of the sexual abuse she received from the ages of 13 through 18 from 2016 to 2021 […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police: 7 years sentence in drug trafficking conspiracy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced the sentencing of a man they say played a role in a methamphetamine and heroin trafficking conspiracy across NEPA. According to the US Attorney John C. Gurganus, Rudolph Ford, 33, of Olyphant, previously pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute between 350-500 grams of crystal methamphetamine and […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

STACKER — The average U.S. gas price as of Monday tumbled six cents from last week, following President Biden’s release of 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Pennsylvania using data from AAA. Pennsylvania by the numbers: Current price: $4.28 Week change: -$0.05 (-1.1%) Year […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tree Hugger

How to Plant Edible Climbers and Vines

Introducing vertical elements into your garden can help ensure that you make the most of the space. Growing edible climbers and vines is one way to use any vertical space you may have. In this article, I will share some suggestions for how you might choose to incorporate them into your garden.
GARDENING
WBRE

Dog left in Crossing Outlets, police search for owners

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police search for owners who they say left a dog tied to a post at the Crossings Outlets. The Pocono Township Police Department was called to the report of a dog found tied to a post at the Tannserville Crossing Outlets, without a collar on. Police are asking for any information […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy