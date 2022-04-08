Area farmers speak about modern-day challenges

NORTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Farmers across the nation face many battles like drought, inflation and the loss of land.

Delroy Artman owns Artman Family Farms, which has been in his family for over 119 years. Artman says his biggest challenge is input costs. Over the past two years, the price of fertilizer has increased three times, herbicide has increased two times and seed is just so expensive he says.

Doug Brown teaches agriculture at Central Columbia High School and said farmland loss is a big concern for those in the business. He said he has hopes that people from the younger generation who have access to farmland keep it and keep it going.

