TJ MAXX opening new store in Massachusetts

A piece of Kennedy family history is on the market in Dorchester for $1,299,000. Tucked on a cul-de-sac with the original street lamps on Carruth’s Hill, 3 Rundel Park was once home to a Boston mayor and grandfather of President John F. Kennedy Jr.: John “Honey Fitz” Fitzgerald and his wife, Mary Josephine Hannon Fitzgerald. Honey Fitz lived in the home until his death in 1946, while his wife remained until the mid-60s, according to historic documents. But it was the visits from President Kennedy in 1962 that brought tremendous attention to the property.
