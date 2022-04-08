ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville building remains standing two years after being damaged by EF1 tornado

By Lance Gideon and Peter Blanchard, The Reporter Times
 3 days ago

MOORESVILLE — While two years has passed since an EF1 tornado hit downtown Mooresville, some of the scars from that weather event can still be seen.

On the evening of April 8, 2020, the EF1 tornado formed just northwest of the intersection of Concord and Main streets in Mooresville.

Local news: MSD Martinsville releases superintendent contract two weeks ahead of public hearing.

It then traveled in a southeast direction and dissipated near the Mooresville Wendy's restaurant.

As the sun rose on the following day, the National Weather Service began investigating the weather event.

The NWS reported a maximum wind speed of 100 miles-per-hour, which caused significant damage to some structures in town.

While not directly hit by the tornado, winds caused damage to the roof and part of the building at the historic Mooresville Friends Academy on the Newby Memorial Elementary School campus.

The roof was also significantly damaged at the former Mooresville library building along Main Street, and the front facade of a business was also torn away from its structure.

At Old Town Park along South Street, a picnic shelter was destroyed and the Boy Scouts cabin was damaged.

More: Recovery Works Martinsville cuts ribbon on drug treatment center.

But arguably, the most visible damage in Mooresville was to the structure located at 1-3 E. Main St.

The tornado caused a partial collapse of the structure.

Two years after the building was struck, it remain standing despite being exposed to every element Mother Nature has thrown at it since that evening.

History

At a meeting of the Mooresville Town Council in December 2021 , Mooresville Public Works Superintendent Dave Moore told members of the council that he had recently met with representatives from the building's owner, Finmar Properties, to approve a demolition permit.

Finmar bought the property in November 2020, roughly seven months after the tornado hit, for about $30,000 according to Morgan County's geographic information system (GIS).

At the time, Finmar was hiring the LaFary Group to tear down the building.

The LaFary Group has been awarded several contracts to demolish buildings in Martinsville through the city's unsafe building and hearing authority.

The two companies were requesting street closures along Indiana and Main streets during demolition process.

The council voted to allow for the street closures.

Others are reading: Owner of Mooresville dog daycare under scrutiny says accusations are false.

At a March 2022 meeting or the Mooresville Town Council, Moore reported that the demolition contractor was failing to meet with Finmar.

"It's just one excuse after another," Moore told the council at the time.

Members of the council, at that March meeting, asked the town attorney to look into enforcing the town's unsafe building ordinance, which could take several months.

Update

Mooresville Town Council President Tom Warthen told the Reporter-Times Thursday that last he knew, Finmar was still having "difficulties coming to terms with a contractor that they are under contract with."

"We have authorized, or asked, our legal counsel to be prepared for when their building permit — their improvement/demolition permit — expires, what actions can we take from that point forward," Warthen noted.

According to Warthen, the permit is set to expire sometime in April.

Warten said he believes Finmar had good intentions when it purchased the building and wanted to fix it up.

"And I think their history, of buildings that they have done in Martinsville, shows that they were more than capable to do this job," Warthen said.

The town, Warthen noted, initially issued a building permits so the company could repair the building.

Leadership search: Mooresville Police Commission names interim police chief after removing Kevin Julian.

However, it was later determined the building would be torn down and a demolition permit was issued.

"I would say you're going to see either some type of physical action, or some type of action by the council by the end of this month," Warthen said.

During a meeting of the Mooresville Redevelopment Commission meeting Thursday night, the building was brought up for discussion.

RDC member Brian Culp said he would like to see something done about the tornado-damaged building during a discussion on future economic development projects.

"It is something that is on the minds of pretty much everyone in Mooresville," Culp said.

Mooresville RDC chairman Dustin Stanley said the property owner has hired an attorney to try and get out of the demolition contract.

Stanley noted he was relaying information to the commission that he recently received from Moore.

Stanley indicated that Moore was hopeful that the property owner could find a contractor to carry out the demolition sometime in the spring.

Contact Reporter-Times editor Lance Gideon at lgideon@reporter-times.com or 765-342-1543. Follow him on Twitter: @LanceOGideon.

Contact Reporter-Times reporter Peter Blanchard at pblanchard@reporter-times.com

