Maury County, TN

Ogles' bid for Congress, mayor adds complications to Maury County mayoral race

By Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles was elected as the Republican nominee to run for his second term as county mayor during a January county Republican caucus.

Months later, Ogles announced his intent to also run for the newly-drawn Congressional 5th District seat, which encompasses all of Maury County, the largest portion of a county in the district.

As of April 7, Ogles filed a petition to run in the state Republican primary for the 5th District seat. The qualifying deadline was noon Thursday.

With Ogles as a contender for two races, the scenario leaves the seat of county mayor in a possible uncertain position.

Ogles has been outspoken about keeping newcomers out of the largely conservative Congressional 5th District, specifically naming Morgan Ortagus, a first-year resident of Tennessee, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Some Republicans' concerns about transient candidates prompted a bill — an effort to disqualify Ortagus — that would require Congressional candidates to live in the district in which they are running for at least three years.

The bill passed in late March and is awaiting the governor's signature, although a lawsuit was later filed by three Tennesseans (Barbra Collins, Amy Dudley and Donald Sobery), arguing the requirements are unconstitutional.

In the meantime, Ogles is still in the mayoral race for the Maury County General Election Aug. 4, where he plans to stay.

If he's elected as mayor, he also plans to stay in the Congressional race.

Ogles dual races could present a few interesting scenarios for the county mayoral race.

If elected for the 5th District in November, Ogles must relinquish his mayoral seat, leaving it open. If that circumstance occurs, the Maury County Commission would be charged with appointing a new mayor, according to state law. Then, a special-called mayoral race would take place to elect the county mayor in 2024.

"We are in a tenuous position. We have to protect the county mayor seat," Debbie Matthews, vice chairman of the Maury County Republican Party, said.

Matthews said Ogles' move to divide his candidacy between two races could provide a challenge for the county Republican party's focus on electing conservative candidates.

"We didn't have time to hold another caucus to elect another Republican candidate for mayor," Matthews said. "Per state and county Republican bylaws, we are unable to endorse another candidate."

The pandemic proved the importance of the position of county mayor, Matthews said.

For example, Gov. Bill Lee issued a few executive orders during the pandemic, including an order giving county mayors the authority to enforce mask mandates for a limited time period during COVID-19. Ogles and the MCRP have previously criticized the governor's use of executive orders during the pandemic, calling on the Tennessee General Assembly to intervene instead.

MCRP has supported Ogles' stance against enforcing COVID-19 mandates such as requiring face coverings county-wide and rejecting vaccine requirements for workers at companies with 100 or more employees.

3 candidates challenge mayoral seat

Also in the mayoral race is past first-term Maury County Mayor and firefighter Charlie Norman; former House Rep. Sheila Butt, R-Columbia, serving the 64th District from 2010-2018; and author and life coach David Baker, all conservatives, who are running as Independents.

Norman announced his intent to run last November as an Independent.

Butt announced her candidacy for the mayoral race just this week along with Baker, both who might have traditionally run as Republicans but were forced to pull a petition as Independents, following the Republican January caucus. .

Santa Fe native Baker penned the recent book, "How Christians Can Save America" and provides counseling services for families under the company Bakerbunch, LLC.

5th District hotly contested

Matthews also says the large number of Republican candidates running for the 5th District primary, or a total of 14 candidates,  creates a tough race for all. Democrats running for the seat include state Sen. Heidi Campbell, who announced last week, Justicia Rizzo, Derrick Brantley, Daniel Cooper and Rick Shannon.

"For the last open Congressional seat, the primary was so contested that each Republican candidate was only able to draw up to 19% of the vote in the race," Matthews said.

For this primary, Matthews says "it's anyone's seat."

Well-recognized 5th district candidate Beth Harwell, former House Speaker, challenges Ogles for the seat, raising $350,000 in five weeks, according to a Harwell campaign announcement this week.

The candidate withdrawal deadline for the Maury County General Election is April 14 at noon.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Ogles' bid for Congress, mayor adds complications to Maury County mayoral race

