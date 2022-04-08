ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Authorities: Abducted New Jersey man held for ransom by 3 men rescued by NYPD

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ijouy_0f3Ffvoh00

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger has announced three men from New York have been charged with conspiring to kidnap and hold for ransom a man from New Jersey.

According to authorities, Fa Deng, 42, of Staten Island, Albert Ferrelli, 50, and Chiahao Lee, 30, both of Queens, are charged by complaint with conspiring to commit kidnapping.

The incident happened Tuesday in Fort Lee.

Authorities say Deng, Ferrelli, Lee, and another conspirator drove to the victim's home in Fort Lee. Ferrelli and the other conspirator entered the victim's home wearing masks. They bound the victim's hands, placed duct tape over his eyes and mouth, and forced him into a vehicle.

Law enforcement received information that kidnappers had sent the victim's wife a photograph of the victim bound and duct-taped, demanding a ransom of around $680,000.

When law enforcement responded to the victim's home, they located what appeared to be duct tape with pieces of latex gloves stuck to it. After reviewing local surveillance footage, law enforcement identified a gray minivan used in the abduction. Other surveillance footage showed the minivan crossing the GWB shortly after the kidnapping, and subsequently crossing into the Bronx and then into Queens.

The next day, the NYPD responded to Prince Street in Queens, where they encountered Ferrelli guarding the door to the building. When officers approached Ferrelli, they heard a man screaming for help inside the building.

Officers entered the building and found the victim with his hands bound, and duct tape over his eyes and mouth. Surveillance footage showed during this captivity, the victim attempted to escape by running out of the building where he was eventually found.

The video showed Ferrelli tackle the victim to prevent him from escaping, engage in a physical scuffle, and pull him back into the building.

Law enforcement located the gray minivan used in the kidnapping parked in the driveway of Lee's home in Queens. Records showed the minivan had been rented by Lee's wife at LaGuardia Airport on April 4.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

NYPD arrests suspect linked to violent rape in the Bronx

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a violent rape in the Bronx. Police say 34-year-old Jason Dickerson is now charged with attempted murder and rape. Dickerson is accused of putting a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold until she lost consciousness and then raping her on March 11.
BRONX, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Fort Lee, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Lee, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Kidnapping#Abduction#Gwb
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Trio kick, punch 13-year-old girl, steal her sneakers in the Bronx

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A trio beat a 13-year-old girl in the Bronx, then stole her sneakers and cellphone, police said Tuesday. The teen was approached from behind by three people, all believed to be teens around 16 to 18 years old, on March 15 on Valentine Avenue near East 194th Street, officials said. […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Pair attack man while onboard Manhattan-bound train: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two suspects — one carrying a dog — assaulted a 39-year man on a J train March 5, police said Thursday. The train was approaching the Crescent Street station about 2:25 a.m. when the two suspects stabbed the victim multiple times in the head, back and arms. The suspects […]
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy