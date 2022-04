We're happy to know that the city hopes to bring back the Pelee Islander, the ferry that crisscrosses international waters to shuttle passengers back and forth from Canada. It's been three years since it last docked at the Jackson Street Pier. The city has offered the Owen Sound Transportation Co. a contract to operate passenger boating services between Canada and the U.S. through April 2027. With extensions, the deal could be extended through April 2033.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO