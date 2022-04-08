Dachshund Parade returning to Washington Square Park

St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation's largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over. The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak's progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns. The full-fledged return of New York's parade on Thursday coincided with the city's wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted. "It's exactly what we need with everything going on in Ukraine and everything else just to take the focus off, even if it's just for a few hours... and me being Irish course, I'm thrilled," Patrick Delaney said while holding a sign reading 'Welcome Back." The city's famed Fifth Avenue was awash with green, as hordes of revelers took to sidewalks amid damp skies to take part in the tradition for the first time in two years. The day held great importance for a city still reeling from the outbreak.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO