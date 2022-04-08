ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

City cancels Friday work session about OpenGov software

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

CHEYENNE – Due to scheduling issues, today's work session to discuss OpenGov software has been canceled.

The city’s Governing Body will meet on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The meeting will take place in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment.

A zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm . The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found online at https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7 e.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Digital lobbies

Digital lobbies are social gathering places for people to virtually network, build connections, and hear announcements from leaders. Functioning as virtual meeting places where company culture is felt and practiced, some digital lobby platforms help remote workforces align and connect; others allow for workflow or status updates, or can integrate with Slack to promote water-cooler talk. Workers who feel like they really know their colleagues are more likely to stay at a job and report that their work feels less transactional. Virtual lobbies can be like a social network for coworkers who can pop in to ask questions, congratulate one another, and post announcements.
TECHNOLOGY
Wyoming News

Cross-team collaborative projects

Cross-team projects shake up people’s usual ways of working and get them out of their comfort zones. When working with a new group, collaborators need to learn each members’ working style and communication style. New ideas are often born when people from different backgrounds or areas of expertise brainstorm together. Successful cross-team collaborations require well-communicated group goals and milestones to keep everyone on track and on budget. Since remote work can encourage social loafing, it’s important for each team member to have individual metrics as well as team goals.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Wyoming News

Quarterly or biannual in-person summits

Some companies have transitioned to be fully remote while others operate on a hybrid model. While there are plenty of tools for collaborating with colleagues virtually, nothing truly replaces the synergy of physically being present together. Quarterly or semi-annual in-person summits can build community and help people connect. From one-day meetings to week-long retreats, companies are recognizing the importance of facetime. Some in-person summits focus on fun and team building, while others focus on strategic planning and big-picture thinking. This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opengov#Software#City Council#Smartphone#Governing Body#Council Chambers Of#Spectrum
Wyoming News

Virtual coffee breaks

Virtual coffee breaks are a way to refresh the brain during a long meeting or at a virtual conference to break things up. These breaks also allow people to engage in less work-centric conversations or brainstorming sessions. While hot drinks are optional, these 15- to 30-minute informal conversations have been implemented by a third of companies surveyed by GitLab as a way to foster community during hybrid or remote work. Using video conferencing software, participants might engage in a one-on-one, getting-to-know-you chat, or they might be themed around an organized activity such as trivia, a chair workout, or a meditation session. Virtual coffee chats seek to replace the informal break room banter and help colleagues get to know each other better in a more relaxed setting. They can also be used to increase energy and allow people to decompress between meetings the way they might if they were physically running into coworkers in the office.
FOOD & DRINKS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
377K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy