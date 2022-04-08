City cancels Friday work session about OpenGov software

CHEYENNE – Due to scheduling issues, today's work session to discuss OpenGov software has been canceled.

The city’s Governing Body will meet on Monday, April 11, at 6 p.m. for its regularly scheduled City Council meeting. The meeting will take place in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 2101 O’Neil Ave., and remains available remotely via Zoom to watch and provide public comment.

A zoom link is available on the city’s Electronic Conference Meeting webpage at www.cheyennecity.org/ecm . The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook and YouTube pages, in addition to Spectrum local access channel 192.

Public comment through Zoom is accessible with a computer, tablet or smartphone. To be recognized for comment, the public will utilize the “raise hand” feature within the Zoom platform. Additional information and instructions to use this can be found online at https://bit.ly/3hZ9N7 e.