State Rep. Tina Davis announced that Hulmeville Borough will receive a $55,000 grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development. “I’m pleased to see state money being approved to help the completion of a local project that will benefit our community and our residents,” said Davis. “The funds announced today will allow Hulmeville to move forward with their renovation of their borough hall.”

HULMEVILLE, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO