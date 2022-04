If you’re itching to catch up on the Skrulls before the MCU TV show Secret Invasion comes out, fear not, as Marvel has released a new trade paperback. There are many places you could start by catching up on the Skrulls, but Secret Invasion: Meet the Skrulls may be the best. Contained here are the excellent miniseries Meet the Skrulls, classic Fantastic Four altercations with the aliens, as well as the excellent Illuminati. You essentially get both the most important and the most recent looks at the Skrulls.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO