ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 60-year-old Isanti man died in a rollover crash late Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a motorist was going north on Highway 65 when he exited the road near 233rd Avenue Northeast. The car then rolled in a ditch and ended up on the right side of the southbound lane of the highway around 11 p.m. The driver was identified as Thomas Bauer. State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO