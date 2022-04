When Nimbus Data launched the 100TB ExaDrive DC on March 19, 2018, it was by far the largest solid state drive ever launched, noticeably larger than your average SSD as it used a 3.5-inch form factor rather than the usual 2.5-inch laptop hard disk drives fit into. Since then, no one has even come close to challenging its hegemony, but why is that?

