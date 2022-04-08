Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 21:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Hempstead FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest Arkansas, Hempstead and Miller. In northeast Texas, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg and Marion. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will increase Monday night and will not entirely exit all areas until Tuesday afternoon with widespread 2 to 4 inches and isolated amounts in excess of 6 inches. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 21 DAYS AGO