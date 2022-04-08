ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alcorn County, MS

Frost Advisory issued for Alcorn, Benton, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Calhoun, Cerro Gordo, Emmet, Franklin, Hamilton, Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Cerro Gordo; Emmet; Franklin; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Much of west central and northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Monroe; Pontotoc; Yalobusha The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Southeastern Yalobusha County in northwestern Mississippi Calhoun County in northeastern Mississippi Southwestern Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi West central Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Sweatman, or 13 miles northeast of Winona, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Toccopola, Big Creek, Woodland and Robbs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bee, Goliad, Inland Calhoun, Inland Refugio by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bee; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Live Oak; Victoria WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Live Oak, Bee, Goliad, Victoria, Jim Wells, Inland San Patricio, Inland Refugio and Inland Calhoun Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Benton, Buchanan, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Clinton; Delaware; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones; Linn WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 305 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north central and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest gusts will occur in rain or snow showers along with sudden reductions in visiblities and bring gusts over 45 MPH.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alcorn, Itawamba, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alcorn; Itawamba; Monroe; Prentiss; Tishomingo TORNADO WATCH 62 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI ALCORN ITAWAMBA MONROE PRENTISS TISHOMINGO THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, AND IUKA.
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Audubon, Boone, Butler, Calhoun, Carroll, Cerro Gordo by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Audubon; Boone; Butler; Calhoun; Carroll; Cerro Gordo; Crawford; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Kossuth; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Sac; Story; Webster; Winnebago; Worth; Wright DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibilities under a half mile at times. * WHERE...Much of the northwest half of the state. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog with very minor ice or frost accumulations on elevated surfaces is possible.
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 08:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Blount, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Monroe, Polk, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blount; Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; Monroe; Polk; Sevier TORNADO WATCH 103 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NORTH CAROLINA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA CHEROKEE IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST TENNESSEE BLOUNT HAMBLEN HAWKINS JEFFERSON MONROE POLK SEVIER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALCOA, ALPHA, ANDREWS, ARCHVILLE, BENTON, BULLET CREEK, CHESTNUT HILL, CONASAUGA, DANDRIDGE, ELKMONT, HAPPY VALLEY, HARRISBURG, HIAWASSE DAM, JEFFERSON CITY, KODAK, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE, MARYVILLE, MCMAHAN, MOORESBURG, MORRISTOWN, MURPHY, PARKSVILLE, PIGEON FORGE, RELIANCE, RUSSELLVILLE, SEVIERVILLE, SEYMOUR, STRAWBERRY PLAINS, SWEETWATER, TOPTON, UNAKA, VIOLET, AND WHITE PINE.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Alcorn, Benton, DeSoto, Marshall, Tippah by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; DeSoto; Marshall; Tippah FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ALCORN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Pontotoc by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Pontotoc A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM CDT FOR CHICKASAW...CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC AND WEST CENTRAL MONROE COUNTIES At 209 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located over Slate Springs, or 24 miles east of Grenada, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Houston, Okolona, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Trebloc, Houlka, New Houlka, Algoma, Big Creek, Woodland, Robbs, Thorn and Egypt. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Calhoun, Gadsden, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-14 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. Target Area: Calhoun; Gadsden; Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Jackson; Lafayette; Leon; Liberty; Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EDT /4 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ MONDAY * WHAT...Near freezing to at freezing temperatures in the low 30s are possible, with Frost possibly developing. * WHERE...South Central Georgia, and portions of the Florida Big Bend. * WHEN...5 AM EDT / 4 AM CDT/ To 9 AM EDT/ 8 AM CDT Monday Morning. * IMPACTS...Frost conditions could damage or kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Quitman, Tate, Tunica by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Quitman; Tate; Tunica Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Lee, Phillips, southwestern DeSoto, Coahoma, Tunica, western Tate and northwestern Quitman Counties through 345 AM CDT At 307 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marianna to near White River National Wildlife Refuge. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Carver; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Steele; Washington; Wright WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected to develop Friday afternoon. Some of these snow showers may become snow squalls capable of even stronger wind gusts and significantly reduced visibilities for short periods.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for DeSoto by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 11:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: DeSoto The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri...Mississippi Mississippi River at Osceola Mississippi River at Caruthersville Mississippi River at Tunica Mhoon Landing Mississippi River Above Tiptonville Mississippi River at Memphis For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Memphis. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, In Arkansas, Dacus Lake Road under the I-55 Bridge begins to flood. Water is encroaching on the levee south of Blue Lake. The road to Island 40 begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 28.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 13.2 feet Friday, April 08. - Action stage is 28.0 feet. - Flood stage is 34.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coahoma; Itawamba; Lafayette; Lee; Panola; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Quitman; Tishomingo; Union FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Phillips. In North Mississippi, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. Target Area: Chickasaw; Itawamba; Lee; Monroe The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi Western Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi Lee County in northeastern Mississippi Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pyland to near Cumberland to 6 miles southeast of Reform, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Tupelo, Amory, Aberdeen, Houston, Verona, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Saltillo, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Prairie, Pratts Friendship, New Wren, Trebloc, Evergreen, Nettleton, Hatley and Woodland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for DeSoto, Tallahatchie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: DeSoto; Tallahatchie FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Lee AR, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts will likely lead to areas of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

