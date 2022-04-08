ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluffton, OH

‘Full of service:’ Thousands honor fallen officer

By Cris Belle, Dave Nethers, Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

BLUFFTON, Ohio (WJW) – Dominic “Dom” Francis was honored by thousands before being laid to rest Friday in the community where he was born and raised.

The Bluffton police officer was killed when he was putting down stop sticks during a pursuit on March 31, on I-75. He was hit by a car of fleeing suspects and died from his injuries.

Several thousand people attended services at Bluffton University’s Sommer Center Friday.

Francis was awarded a Medal of Honor and a Purple Heart for his ultimate sacrifice. It was presented to his wife during the ceremony, seen in the video below.

Close friend and fellow law enforcement Officer Amanda Miller, who met Francis in 2016, spoke about the great impact he had on her.

“If you’ve met me, I hope I edify what Dominic is,” Miller said. “He was driven. He was full of energy and yes, as you’ve already heard, full of service.”

She said she cherishes the bond created in their service together like when they helped to reunite a family with a lost child and even corralled livestock.

She wanted people to know he was a very funny guy, saying “sarcasm was his second language.”

Miller explained the many roles he took on throughout his career, calling him “Dominic the Peacemaker. She said he built many friendships with deputies during countless hours of ride-alongs – all with memories to share.

“I quickly learned what it is to be a service person through Dominic,” she said through tears. “There was no such word as, ‘no.’ If someone asked it was a, ‘yes.'”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CsaOG_0f3FYZq200
    Fellow officers pay their respects to fallen Officer Francis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdKs0_0f3FYZq200
    Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder presents Medal of Honor and Purple Heart to wife of fallen Officer Dominic “Dom” Francis
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPJhX_0f3FYZq200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcQcg_0f3FYZq200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEdz8_0f3FYZq200
    Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YEtY_0f3FYZq200
    Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQKb0_0f3FYZq200
    Close friend and fellow officer Amanda Miller

Following the funeral, close loved ones and fellow officers made up the motorcade leading to Clymer Cemetery in Mount. Cory, his final resting place.

Many stood along the route to pay their respects.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXETQ_0f3FYZq200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EVjeS_0f3FYZq200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q5VCf_0f3FYZq200
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GoGXr_0f3FYZq200

Francis, 42, leaves behind a wife and two children.

He served on the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Bluffton Police Department. He was a Bluffton officer for 11 years.

Francis was awarded the Officer of the Year award twice, multiple Letters of Commendation, The Chief’s Leadership Award and a Bluffton Police Department Life Saving Award and honored by Mothers Against Drunk Drivers as Top Cop.

Francis also served as a Captain for the Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District for several years. He earned the Ohio EMS Star of Life multiple times.

“This community lost a hero… His heart was big. He was a teacher. He was a bus driver. He was a coach to the youth in this community. He had a heart of gold,” said Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder.

Francis was very active with Cory-Rawson High School where he was a strength and conditioning coach, football coach, substitute teacher and bus driver.

According to his obituary , when he wasn’t working one of his many jobs, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Indian Lake and driving his boat.

Fort Findlay FOP Lodge is handling donations for Officer Francis’ family. You can donate to a memorial fund here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bluffton, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bluffton, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Bluffton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy