Image via cottonbro at Pexels. Bucks County COVID-19 case numbers showed little change in the past two weeks, and it remains at a high level, according to The New York Times. Last week, there was an average of 39 new daily cases reported in the county, which is about the same compared with the two weeks prior. Since the start of the pandemic, at least 1 in 6 residents have been infected by COVID-19, totaling 122,457 reported cases.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO