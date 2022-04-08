Tee up to help the Norfolk Crime Line keep communities safe

NORFOLK, Va. - When there's trouble in Hampton Roads, News 3 encourages you to call the Crime Line .

Despite the daily reminders, many people still seem to be weary. That hesitation often comes from misunderstanding.

So what is the Crime Line and how does it work?

The Crime Line is a program, covering all cities in Hampton Roads, that exists solely to help solve everything from murders to robberies. People are asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or send a text through the P3 app if they know anything about a specific crime.

All information stays 100% anonymous and tipsters will never be asked to appear in court.

"When we take a call in, we don't have any idea who it is that is calling. That's how it all works is everything is anonymous. If the crime is solved, then we we vote on it, we award the prize based on the severity of the crime, and then the money is left to the bank. And we never have any idea who is there to pick it up or anything. That's how the program works to make sure we keep it anonymous," said Matt Ripley.

Matt Ripley is the President of the Norfolk Crime Line . He said people can be rewarded hundreds, even thousands of dollars.

For example, a reward is on the table right now to find whoever killed Sierra Jenkins and Devon Harris on Granby Street .

"We're trying to help solve that and real hard too," said Ripley.

In the past year, the Norfolk Crime Line received just about 800 tips and were able to give out more then $4,000, but the success in the citizen-run program wouldn't be possible without donations.

"We are not government sponsored or affiliated with any government agencies. So we have to raise all our money on our own," he said

All the money comes through fundraisers like the tournament at Sewells Point Golf Course each year.

On Friday, April 22nd the program will hold its 28th annual golf tournament and all of the money raised will go directly to the Norfolk Crime Line.

This year, the money is particularity needed because of COVID's lingering effects.

"We saw donations that were down because we didn't have as much participation. So we would love to have as many people this year to make up for that," said Ripley.

If you would like to sign up for the tournament or make a donation, fill out the form below, click here or scan the QR code.