5 things to know and do the weekend of April 8

Syracusans proved their mettle last weekend by sticking to the St. Patrick’s Parade as planned despite a snowstorm, but maybe we can admit to a little relief that spring is possibly on the way. Sunday is the spring equinox, and the Sterling Nature Center is opening up the woods for anyone who wants to stroll through in search of wildlife and warmth to come. A little closer to home, the Baltimore Woods Nature Center has a walk on Friday about beavers and their habits. Still a little too chilly for your taste? There’s plenty to entertain inside, like the national tour of “Hamilton,” finally here after two years of pandemic cancellations. Award-winners in poetry, violin, step dance and Americana are coming to speak and perform around Syracuse, too. Also, it’s maple weekend! Make a tour of New York maple producers’ pancake breakfasts.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO