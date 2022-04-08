ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

5 things to know and do the weekend of April 8

By Sam Woods
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s Friday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here. 1. Opening Reception for “Familias Unidas”: Friday, April 8. Catch the opening...

milwaukeenns.org

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

OPINION: Giving Milwaukee a better name: A Messmer high school senior shares what she would do if she were Milwaukee’s mayor

Editor’s note: This is the second in a series in which readers share what they would do during their first 100 days if they could be mayor. The city of Milwaukee experiences many issues such as crime, drugs, funding for public parks and schools and COVID restrictions, just to name a few. Some of these issues fuel the occurrences of other issues.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Syracuse.com

‘Hamilton,’ Maple Weekend, Ordinary Elephant: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Syracusans proved their mettle last weekend by sticking to the St. Patrick’s Parade as planned despite a snowstorm, but maybe we can admit to a little relief that spring is possibly on the way. Sunday is the spring equinox, and the Sterling Nature Center is opening up the woods for anyone who wants to stroll through in search of wildlife and warmth to come. A little closer to home, the Baltimore Woods Nature Center has a walk on Friday about beavers and their habits. Still a little too chilly for your taste? There’s plenty to entertain inside, like the national tour of “Hamilton,” finally here after two years of pandemic cancellations. Award-winners in poetry, violin, step dance and Americana are coming to speak and perform around Syracuse, too. Also, it’s maple weekend! Make a tour of New York maple producers’ pancake breakfasts.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

What you need to know to vote in Milwaukee’s special election on April 5

Milwaukee has a special election coming up on April 5 to determine the city’s next mayor. Here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot. To find out more about the election, visit MyVote Wisconsin’s website, an online tool from the Wisconsin Elections Commission. There, you can find detailed information about where to find your nearest polling place and what’s on your ballot.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Open House#The Farm Workers Movement#Latino Arts#Paul Andy#Sherman Perk Coffee Shop#Browns Crew#N Studios#Mps#Coffee Makes You Black
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Sure, there’s a special election Tuesday. But what do Milwaukee mayors do?

Milwaukeeans will go to the polls Tuesday in a special election to fill the term of former Mayor Tom Barrett, who was tapped to be the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. The mayoral contest pits Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson – who as Common Council president became acting mayor after Barrett’s departure – against former Alderman Bob Donovan. These were the two top vote- getters in the nonpartisan primary election on Feb. 15.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service is an online source for objective, professional reporting about revitalization efforts in central city communities.

 http://milwaukeenns.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy