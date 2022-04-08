ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees rally to win season opener over the Red Sox in the Bronx

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0f3FNSq800 New York newcomer Josh Donaldson drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 11th inning Friday to give the Yankees their first Opening Day walkoff win since 1957, a 6-5 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

Josh Donaldson capped his Yankees debut with an RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting New York over the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Friday for its first walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra scored in 1957.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEGhn_0f3FNSq800

Trailing 3-0 before ace Gerrit Cole got a single out, the Yankees rallied against their longtime rival.

Xander Bogaerts put the Red Sox ahead 5-4 in the 10th with an RBI single against winner Michael King - Bogaerts' his third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres tied it in the bottom half with a sacrifice fly off Ryan Brasier.

Donaldson, acquired from Minnesota last month, grounded a single up the middle against rookie Kutter Crawford leading off the 11th. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who started the inning as the automatic runner at second base, scored in his Yankees debut.

It was the Yankees' sixth overall walk-off win on opening day. The last time came when the defending World Series champions began the 1957 season by beating the Washington Senators 2-1 as Berra scored on a single by Andy Carey.

Before the Yankees and Red Sox met, New York star Aaron Judge let his deadline for a long-term contract pass.

Judge, who said he will not negotiate during the season, went 2 for 5, including a two-out double in the ninth off Hansel Robles. Giancarlo Stanton, who had homered in the fourth, struck out for the fourth time, sending the game to extra innings.

Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer as Boston built a 3-0 lead in the first off Cole, who lasted just four innings.

Anthony Rizzo had a two-run drive in the bottom half and Stanton tied it at 3 with a leadoff homer in the fourth. Both were off Nathan Eovaldi, who beat Cole in last year's AL wild-card game.

DJ LeMahieu hit a tying home off Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock in the eighth.

Seats were filled with a sellout crowd of 46,097, COVID-19 protocols were dropped and opening-day festivities returned after two seasons altered by the pandemic.

Ukraine's flag was raised and its national anthem played before "The Star-Spangled Banner" during ceremonies that included a moment of silence for war victims.

Eovaldi allowed three runs and five hits in five innings, leaving with a 4-3 lead after Alex Verdugo's go-ahead single in the sixth off Clay Holmes through a drawn-in infield.

Cole was booed 14 pitches in. He walked Kiké Hernández on four pitches leading off and allowed a two-run homer to Devers on a 98.6 mph pitch that landed in the second deck in right. Bogaerts followed with a single and scored on J.D. Martinez's double, prompting a mound trip by pitching coach Matt Blake.

Cole had looked forward to his first Yankees opener before a full crowd. He settled down to retire 11 of his last 14 batters.

Stanton has five opening-day homers, including four with the Yankees. He struck out in his four other at-bats.

Eovaldi didn't allow his second home run last year until June 4.

START ME UP

Trevor Story played his first big league game at second base after 733 at shortstop and went 0 for 5 at the plate in his Red Sox debut. ... Donaldson was 2 for 6 in his Yankees debut and Kiner-Falefa was 0 for 5, including a strikeout in a 10-pitch at-bat that ended the 10th. ... New New York City Mayor Eric Adams played catch with Yankees pitcher Luis Severino before the game.

HE'S BACK

New York's Aaron Hicks returned from wrist surgery and was 1 for 4 with three strikeouts in his first game since last April 27.

MEMORIES

Boston is wearing black patches on its right sleeves with a white No. 2 in memory of Jerry Remy, whose last name is in red. The former player and broadcaster died Oct. 30 at age 68.

SIGNALLING

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka moved the new Pitch Com signalling device from a wrist to a shinguard.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Rizzo was hit on the right hand by a fastball from Eovaldi in the fifth inning that tailed in. He stayed in the game.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Luis Severino and Boston RHP Nick Pivetta are to start Saturday.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Aaron Judge’s bold contract demands, revealed

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees were unable to agree on a contract extension before the team’s Opening Day tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman announced the news leading up to Friday’s game, saying the best offer was a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per season starting in 2023. The deal would have included a $17 million contract for 2022 after Judge filed at $21 million in arbitration talks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo has strange message for Aaron Judge and fans as Opening game looms

With Opening Day just a few hours away, the Yankees are gearing up to take on the Boston Red Sox after the game was postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday. There’s reason to believe the Yankees will have a strong team this year capable of making a playoff push, but they surely have their shortcomings, specifically in the starting rotation. Spring training has presented a few issues and concerns, but overall, the team has showcased their incredible power and efficiency in the batter’s box.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Minnesota State
City
Boston, MA
City
Bronx, NY
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Bronx, NY
Sports
NJ.com

Ex-Mets reliever arrested, charged with DUI

Toronto Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker is in hot water after being arrested early Friday in Florida for driving under the influence. The Athletic reports Walker was booked at 2:02 a.m. ET and released on $500 bond. He returned to the Blue Jays for their spring training game Saturday...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Ryan Brasier
Person
Hansel Robles
Person
Yogi Berra
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
FanSided

Benches clear in Mets vs Nats: Best memes and tweets

The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got heated Friday evening as benches cleared after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch. Things got a little tense between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch Friday evening. Unfortunately, Lindor got hit in the face and that ignited one heck of a reaction from the Mets (who are understandably pretty tired of their batters getting hit by pitches).
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: The Yankees Are Getting Booed On Opening Day

Yankees fans are already in mid-season form. On Friday afternoon, the team was showered with boos because of its performance in the top of the first inning. All-Star pitcher Gerrit Cole gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers. Obviously, that didn’t sit well with the fans at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#The Boston Red Sox
Yardbarker

Yankees' Josh Donaldson Sinks Sox With Walk-Off on Opening Day

The Red Sox and Yankees renewed their timeless rivalry on Friday for an Opening Day clash in the Bronx and it was an instant classic. Battling back and forth into extra innings, New York had an opportunity to send a sellout crowd home happy in the bottom of the 11th, needing just one run to score. That's when New York's newcomers stepped up on the biggest stage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Cashman offers shockingly honest Aaron Judge update

The New York Yankees will go into the 2022 season without a contract extension in place for Aaron Judge, and we now know the exact offer they made to the star outfielder. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke with the media about Judge hours before the team’s opener. He said New York offered the slugger a seven-year, $213.5 million extension that would have kicked in after this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees Finally Upgraded At An Important Position

The New York Yankees have had a little dysfunction at the first base position over the past few years. In every season since 2018, the Bronx Bombers have had a different Opening Day first baseman and haven’t really had much stability at the position ever since then. The trend...
MLB
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy