Study reveals stark gender gap in those who prefer flexible working

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

There is a stark gender and generational gap in those who prefer flexible working hours and working from home, according to new research.

A YouGov poll of over 2,000 people, commissioned by flexible working provider Flexa, found that less than half of men aged 55 or above strongly cared about hybrid working compared to almost 75 per cent of women aged under 55.

“Unfortunately, CEOs and senior leaders are often older men,” said Molly Johnson-Jones, Flexa CEO and co-founder, “which means generational differences risk preventing staff from accessing genuine flexibility at work.”

The survey of 2,177 adults in the UK found that 43 per cent of men aged 55 and above agreed that being able to work from home or work flexible hours matters to them compared to 72 per cent of women aged under 55.

For older women aged 55 and above, flexible working mattered less with 43 per cent said hybrid working was important to them but 56 per cent of them said they would be more likely to apply for a job if flexible working arrangements were possible.

For women aged under 55, 71 per cent said they’d be more likely to apply for a job if it offered these flexibility compared to 48 per cent of men aged 55 and above.

Anisa Aksar is a people operations leader at CapDesk who currently works almost totally remotely. She says it has helped her build a better work-life balance and should be encouraged for all.

“Previously, we would have to book a doctor’s appointment around work or de-prioritise it completely if you couldn’t get an appointment before or after work,” she said, “but now, people are able to prioritise their mental health, physical health, spiritual health.

“For example, I’m able to pray five times a day, on time or not having to force myself into the office and stand on the tube for 45 minutes each way when struggling with period pains. Catering to our personal needs doesn’t take anything away from or de-value our priorities and commitment at work.”

Ms Aksar feels that the ability to work flexibly and from home is particularly important for women. She said: “Historically, a woman may have been made to feel that they need to sacrifice career progression or opportunities in order to balance other roles such as being a mother or carer.

“If you requested flexible working or part time working, it would be seen as lacking commitment to the company or they simply didn’t believe that you could juggle personal and work life. Pre-pandemic, the working world generally wasn’t inclusive towards this and almost enforced the messaging that elements such as childcare is a woman’s responsibility.

“The freedom and opportunity for flexibility is especially important for women, in my opinion, as it is a step towards levelling the playing field in the world of work. A woman no longer has to choose one role, no one does.”

She urged companies to take a step back and assess their current working patterns and take lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic in why flexible working is the way forward.

Ms Johnson-Jones from Flexa added: “These results are pretty stark. Those most likely to have caring or childcare responsibilities - women under the age of 55 - are those prioritising flexibility. And those who don’t - older men - are much less fussed.

“Employers should be mindful that their perception of what the ‘best’ working set-up is won’t be shared by everyone on their team - their experiences and preferences aren’t the holy grail,” she continued. “They should be consulting with staff about what they want from the workplace and what set-up will enable them to thrive.

“The results clearly show that employees will favour employers who make flexible working possible.”

The Independent

The Independent

