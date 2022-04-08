ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Canary Wharf: Hundreds evacuated after ‘chemical incident’ at health club

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wBKl_0f3FLJDF00

Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Canary Wharf area following a “chemical incident” at a health club.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) Service said crew were called to reports of a smell of chemicals at an address in Cabot Square.

A mix of chemicals had caused high levels of fumes and vapour in the building, the brigade said. One man and one woman were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Pictures from the scene showed at least four fire engines were sent to deal with the incident. A "hazard zone do not cross" cordon was put in place as firefighters carry out checks.

Dave Hill, station commander who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The Brigade was called to the scene just after 9am. The incident was declared over and people were allowed to return to the buildings at around 12.30pm.

Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations were sent to the scene.

LFB dealt with a similar incident late last month following a chlorine leak at the Aquatics Centre on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford.

Due to a chemical reaction, a high quantity of chlorine gas was released, LFB said at the time.

A number of patients were treated at the scene. Around 200 people were evacuated from the centre.

Fire crews used fans to ventilate the premises.

“Once low levels were reported on our detection equipment we handed the centre back to the building owners,” LFB said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Millionaire who illegally built huge ‘man cave’ buys neighbouring homes to stop council tearing it down

A millionaire who illegally built “Britain's best man cave” has reportedly bought neighbours’ homes to stop the council from tearing it down. Graham Wildin, 69, allegedly bought the surrounding homes for his family and has been accused of going to war with his neighbours to do everything to try and save the 10,000sq/ft leisure complex at the back of his home.After an eight-year battle, he has been ordered by the courts to destroy the complex that includes a cinema, squash court and a bowling alley.The final deadline to pull it down to avoid jail for contempt of court...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hill
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Leicestershire Police chief found dead at home

Leicestershire Police’s former chief constable has been found dead in his home nearly two weeks after retiring from the force.Simon Cole, 55, who served in policing for more than 30 years, was found at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.His death has been referred to the coroner, Leicestershire Police said. No further details have been released.Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Canary Wharf#Health Club#London Ambulance Service#Chemical Reaction#British Royal Family#Uk#London Fire Brigade#Lfb Rrb#Millwall#Poplar#Bethnal Green
BBC

Two dead and two injured after car hits tree in Coventry

Two men died and two others were seriously injured when a car hit a tree in Coventry. West Midlands Police was called to Burns Road, near the junction with Longfellow Road and Walsgrave Road, at 05:20 GMT. The driver and a passenger, both aged 18, were found in a critical...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Anti-anxiety drug deaths are 'highest in West Midlands for a decade'

Deaths linked to prescription drugs for treating anxiety and insomnia are at the highest level in the West Midlands for a decade, analysis suggests. NHS and ONS figures analysed by social care organisation Turning Point show that benzodiazepines – a class of sedative – were mentioned on the death certificates of 60 people in the West Midlands in 2020.
HEALTH
FOX40

Students evacuate school bus after it catches fire

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — An El Dorado County woman leaped into action on Friday afternoon when a bus of Valley View Charter students caught fire.  “It was so scary,” said Amilia Rymer.  Rymer was leaving the park with her 4-year-old son when they pulled behind the bus on El Dorado Hills Boulevard. But […]
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
WRDW-TV

Warrenville apartments evacuated after vehicles catch fire

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Residents at the Vista Apartments in Warrenville were evacuated early Thursday after a vehicle fire threatened the complex. Aiken County dispatchers confirm crews were called out to 4027 Charming Vista Drive around 12:50 a.m. Thursday for a vehicle fire. Officials say the fire spread to another...
WARRENVILLE, SC
BBC

Cardiff: Woman in hospital after being hit by bus

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in Cardiff. Police are investigating the incident, which happened at about 18:30 GMT on Sunday on Corporation Road in the Grangetown area of the city. The 58-year-old woman, from Butetown, has been taken to hospital, South...
ACCIDENTS
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

‘Spray’ Incident Causes Evacuation of Dover Bowl

First responders were called to Dover Bowl on Sunday night after something was sprayed that caused several people to became sick. The Rollinsford Fire Department said they evacuated, metered, and ventilated the building on Central Avenue in Dover on the border with Rollinsford. Those who felt ill were checked over by members of the Dover Fire Ambulance & York Ambulance squads. No one was hospitalized according to fire officials.
DOVER, NH
BBC

Londonderry homes evacuated after 'suspicious items' found

A number of homes have been evacuated in a security alert in Londonderry. Fahan Street remains closed after several suspicious items were found there about 11:00 GMT Monday, and the cordon has now been extended to the City Walls. Police said 13 households were yet to return to their homes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian police hunt for thieves who stole 500-tonne iron bridge

The Indian police are looking for members of a gang who posed as officials from the government’s irrigation department to dismantle a 60ft-long, 500-tonne iron bridge and most likely sold it off in parts as scrap.The group of thieves used gas cutters and earthmoving machinery to break down an abandoned bridge in Amiyawar village, about 150km from Patna in eastern India.Villagers had reportedly earlier requested the irrigation department to take apart the bridge, built over a canal almost 45 years ago, as it was no longer being used. And so, they believed the men were government officials who had come...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bring Me The News

Twin Cities Target evacuated after woman walks in, begins smashing items with golf clubs

Police say a woman left a path of destruction at a Twin Cities Target Tuesday morning — throwing items and damaging products throughout the store. The woman entered the West St. Paul Target at 1750 Robert St. S. just before 9:45 a.m., according to the city's police department, with a 911 caller reporting she was "trashing" the store. The woman was reportedly walking through the store and, seemingly at random, throwing and damaging products.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
BBC

Roy Bigg: Builders find man's body in freezer of disused east London pub

Detectives investigating the discovery of a man's body in a freezer almost a decade after he was reported missing are appealing for anyone who knew him to come forward. Roy Bigg's remains were discovered in October 2021 in the basement of what was formerly Simpson's Wine Bar on Romford Road, Forest Gate, east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

594K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy