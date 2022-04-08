Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

This story originally appeared in the Messy issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here for a new subscription. DRIVE EAST along Baum Boulevard, a four-lane thoroughfare through Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, and you may notice something unusual. The road, like many in the largely up-and-coming area, passes auto shops, fast-food joints, brick warehouses, and parking lots that bleed into cookie-cutter luxury apartments and gleaming, glass-faced retail, including a Whole Foods and a Target. As you near the neo-Gothic spire of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church—towering over trendy restaurants, bars, and a Google office—you may start to realize that the lights seem to go in your favor. Red signals turn green, and green ones linger just long enough for you to slip through.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO