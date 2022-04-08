Tesla holds the biggest by-invitation-only party in Texas

Tesla has plans to hold a huge GigaFest party at its new electric vehicle factory in Austin, Texas. The US-based EV brand is known for its big parties, and it appears the upcoming invitation-only event in Texas will be no exception. In fact, it seems there will be some 15,000 people in attendance, though community members and environmental groups aimed to put a stop to it.
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report managed to get people talking by announcing a radical reorganization. The Dearborn, based-Michigan company has created two separate divisions, one dealing with gasoline cars, Ford Blue, and another with battery-powered vehicles, Ford e. GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report has...
El Paso, TEXAS — IDEA Mesquite Hills, located North of El Paso, hosted a free community Kite Party and partnered with TESLA to provide car tours and job opportunities to families on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families were encouraged to bring their own kite...
Tesla has started to send out invites to an event called ‘Cyber Rodeo’, which is going to be the grand opening of Gigafactory Texas in Austin – a big moment for the company and its manufacturing expansion in the US. Just a few days after launching GIgafactory...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
This story originally appeared in the Messy issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here for a new subscription. DRIVE EAST along Baum Boulevard, a four-lane thoroughfare through Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, and you may notice something unusual. The road, like many in the largely up-and-coming area, passes auto shops, fast-food joints, brick warehouses, and parking lots that bleed into cookie-cutter luxury apartments and gleaming, glass-faced retail, including a Whole Foods and a Target. As you near the neo-Gothic spire of the East Liberty Presbyterian Church—towering over trendy restaurants, bars, and a Google office—you may start to realize that the lights seem to go in your favor. Red signals turn green, and green ones linger just long enough for you to slip through.
(CBS4) — Businesses in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood say they’re being victimized by a predatory landlord. The establishments are leasing from the Denver-based Flyfisher Group. Flyfisher’s owner, Matthew Burkett, claims his goal was to protect the legacy of Five Points and give businesses the tools they need to succeed. Several owners say that couldn’t be further from the truth.
(credit: CBS)
“Every business we’ve talked to, even the white-owned businesses, have felt some sort of victimization by Matthew Burkett, either personally or through his lawyers,” said Chuck Jones, co-owner of Agave Shore in Five Points Plaza.
Before opening the restaurant, Jones and Agave’s...
Chilling videos that went viral over the weekend appear to show starving residents of Shanghai, China screaming out of their windows and jumping to their deaths as the city of 26 million people enters its third week of strict COVID-19 lockdown. The authoritarian order bars people from leaving their apartments for any reason, leaving many to go without food and other basic living necessities for possibly weeks.
Comments / 0