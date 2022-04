A story the Observer published Thursday headlined "Dallas County Is About To Lose $17 Million in Unspent Federal Relief Funds" was, in a nutshell, wrong. We apologize. We've removed the original story from our site. It was based on out-of-date information from housing advocacy group Texas Housers, but the error was ours. Texas Housers had updated its report, but we failed to find the new information. Both Texas Housers and Dallas County Health & Human Services, which oversees the county's rent relief effort, contacted us to let the know the story was wrong.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 16 DAYS AGO