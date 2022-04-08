Calhoun County softball: No 3 Piedmont beats top two seeds, earns edge going into finals

Piedmont head coach Rachel Smith during the Piedmont vs Mobile Christian AHSAA state softball tournament game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford last May. On Thursday, her team earned its way to the championship round of the Calhoun County tournament. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Piedmont has been a last-day presence in the Calhoun County softball tournament. Now, the Bulldogs stand one victory away from winning it.

Emily Farmer hit a two-run home run and prevailed over Alexandria's Rylee Gattis in the circle in Thursday's winners-bracket final, and Cayla Brothers' solo home run put Piedmont over the top, 3-2, at Calhoun County Sports Complex.

No. 3 seed Piedmont clinched a spot in the double-elimination tournament's championship round and awaits the survivor between top seed Alexandria and No. 2 White Plains.

Piedmont beat both teams Thursday. A four-run first inning, highlighted by Armoni Perry's two-run double, plus Savannah Smith's complete game in the circle helped the Bulldogs put White Plains in the elimination bracket 4-3 earlier in the day.

If Piedmont (14-7) wins Friday's championship opener at 7 p.m. or the "if" game that follows, the Bulldogs will win what's believed to be their first-ever county title in softball.

Neither Rachel Smith, Piedmont's head coach since 2013, nor predecessor Matt Deerman could be certain on the history. What's certain, however, is that Piedmont put the top two seeds in the elimination bracket Thursday.

"The girls came to play ball today," Piedmont coach Rachel Smith said. "I've known all along that we've got a good ball team. I didn't feel like that we had played our best ball yet.

"We played pretty good ball today."

Piedmont's run to the championship round of the county tournament comes a season after the Bulldogs made their first appearance in the state tournament in the fast-pitch era.

"This is important," Farmer said. "I think we finished third or fourth (third) last year, and we just set goals for ourselves to come out on top this year. We've got a few more games to play."

Piedmont jumped out to a lead on White Plains and withstood the Wildcats' final-at bat rally. Against Alexandria, the Bulldogs did the opposite.

Gattis' solo home run in the bottom of the first inning put Alexandria up 1-0, and she added an RBI double in third.

Piedmont rallied in the next at-bat. With Savannah Smith on second base, Farmer sent a shot to center field to tie the game 2-2.

"I was really just trying to sit on something that was in the zone," Farmer said. "She was working around a lot on the outside, so I just tried to sit on one that I liked, and I just tried to push it as far as I could."

Later in the same at-bat, the left-handed Brothers lobbed a shot over the right-field fence.

"After a season that's not been so great for me, I really needed it," Brothers said. "I've been trying to sit on the outside pitch, and then she finally threw it inside to me. I just kind of got a hold of it and pulled it."

Farmer got the win in the pitching duel, going complete with five innings. She spread out five hits, allowing two earned runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

Gattis, the reigning Class 5A pitcher and player of the year, also went five innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with one walk and nine strikeouts.

No. 1 seed Alexandria

The top-ranked team in Class 5A and winner of the past four county tournaments, will have to fight out of the elimination bracket Friday at JSU. The Valley Cubs will play White Plains at 5 p.m.

Alexandria held off Pleasant Valley 3-2 in Thursday's winners-bracket semifinals before falling to Piedmont. The Valley Cubs beat Oxford 2-0 on Monday.

"We're not very good right now," Alexandria coach Brian Hess said. "It falls on me. For whatever reason, I've failed to get them prepared for county.

"Usually, I'm pretty good at getting them prepared for county. For whatever reason, we've dropped the ball. We haven't played well since we've been here."

No. 2 seed White Plains

After falling to Piedmont early, White Plains got to the tournament's final day by eliminating Oxford 5-2 and Pleasant Valley 7-2.

Camden Wilson and Emma Howard each had two hits and an RBI against Pleasant Valley, and Leighton Arnold allowed four hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings.

Arnold homered among her two hits and drove in two runs against Oxford, and Callyn Martin doubled among her two hits with an RBI.

"The first game, I want to compliment Piedmont," White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. "I am so proud of them. Rachel Smith has done a great job with their bunch. They came to play today, and you could see it in their eyes. They were wanting to do something special today.

"I was hoping that would be us, but we started flat, and I just think we felt a little pressure because we were the higher seed and what everybody said about us. We were pressing and just weren't playing our game, but I'm so proud that we rebounded."

2022 Calhoun County softball tournament

At Calhoun County Sports Complex, JSU

Seedings/records

1. Alexandria: 29-7

2. White Plains: 23-5

3. Piedmont: 14-7

4. Pleasant Valley: 18-13-1

5. Weaver: 13-11

6. Jacksonville: 17-17-1

7. Ohatchee: 12-14-1

8. Oxford: 8-12-2

9. Jacksonville Christian: 7-5

10. Saks: 5-23-1

11. Wellborn: 3-11

12. Anniston: 2-8

13, Faith Christian: 0-13

Schedule

Monday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

(Double elimination)

No. 7 Ohatchee 10, No. 10 Saks 2

No. 6 Jacksonville 8, No. 11 Wellborn 5

No. 4 Pleasant Valley 16, No. 13 Faith Christian 0

No. 5 Weaver 12, No. 12 Anniston 1

No. 8 Oxford 14, No. 9 Jacksonville Christian 0

Winners’ bracket

No. 1 Alexandria 2, Oxford 0

No. 2 White Plains 8, Ohatchee 0

No. 3 Piedmont 9, Jacksonville 4

Pleasant Valley 8, Weaver 2

Elimination bracket

Anniston 8, Faith Christian 4

Ohatchee 16, Anniston 1

Weaver 9, Saks 2

Oxford 11, Wellborn 0

Jacksonville 9, Jacksonville Christian 0

Thursday

At Calhoun County Sports Complex

Winners’ bracket semifinals

Piedmont 4, White Plains 3

Alexandria 3, Pleasant Valley 2

Piedmont 3, Alexandria 2

Elimination bracket

Ohatchee 5, Jacksonville 0

Oxford 10, Weaver 2

Pleasant Valley 3, Ohatchee 2

White Plains 5, Oxford 2

White Plains 7, Pleasant Valley 2

Friday

At JSU

Elimination-bracket final

White Plains vs. Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Championship

Piedmont vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

If-necessary game, 9 p.m.