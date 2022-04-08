Driver Killed While Working On Disabled Vehicle In SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE (CBS MIAMI) — A driver working on their disabled vehicle on the side of the road in Southwest Miami-Dade was killed after another driver crashed into them, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The unidentified man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The crash, which happened near SW 152nd Street and SW 127th Avenue, was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday night.

A Miami-Dade DUI unit was on the scene conducting a field sobriety test on a woman, but it’s not clear if drugs or alcohol had anything to do with the deadly crash.

Traffic was shutdown overnight from SW 124th to 127th Ave while investigation took place. The roads have since reopened.

This article may be updated as new information becomes available.