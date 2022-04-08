County Championship day two: Foakes keeps Surrey on top – as it happened

7.14pm BST

Roundup: Foakes and Bracey impress with bat

It was a day of mixed fortunes for discarded England batsmen. Dom Sibley was bowled first ball by Surrey ’s Reece Topley as the evening clouds settled over Edgbaston and Warwickshire finished the day 412 runs in arrears ; while earlier at the same ground an unbeaten 132 from Ben Foakes had not only charmed the fleece-wrapped crowd but was a replica of his start to the 2021 season.

Then, Foakes made a brilliant 133 in a losing cause against Gloucestershire. In line for international honours, he slipped on a rogue sock in the Oval changing room, tearing his hamstring. It was enough to rule him out of the summer’s international cricket and in his place came James Bracey, whose Test baptism was torrid.

But the second day of the season was cheering for Bracey too. He moved through the gears from slow hand to like-the-clappers on the way to 117. He then pocketed five catches as Northamptonshire recovered from 129 for seven to take a 65-run first-innings lead against Gloucestershire thanks to a century from Rob Keogh and 66 from Gareth Berg.

Matt Critchley was last man out for Essex as they marched to a mammoth 514 at Chelmsford. Critchley arrived from Derbyshire last autumn, and was off the mark with an on-drive for four, his timing immaculate throughout his 132. Darren Stevens claimed his first wicket of the season when he bowled Adam Rossington. Ben Compton, grandson of Denis and cousin of Nick, got Kent off to a sparky reply.

Somerset ’s early season starter moved from the disconsolate to the downright miserable, as Hampshire powered onwards at the Ageas Bowl. Joe Weatherley danced merrily to 168, a career best, and James Vince made a typically celestial 56. Such is Somerset’s player shortage that they had briefly to field a Hampshire player as a substitute fielder.

At Grace Road, Leicestershire spent the early evening rebuilding from six for three. Earlier the new Worcestershire captain, Brett D’Oliveira, added backbone to their innings with an unbeaten 118 alongside some sensible hitting from the lower order.

Shan Masood was stumped for 91 on his Derbyshire debut off Josh de Caires as his side fought towards Middlesex ’s 401. Tim Murtagh took his 900th first-class wicket when he swung a ball into Billy Godleman’s stumps.

Sussex debutant Steven Finn gathered three wickets, including a tentative Haseeb Hameed for five, to give Nottinghamshire a scare as they chased Sussex’s 375. Earlier a maiden first-class century for Tom Clark topped a sprightly Sussex display with the bat.

Only 26.5 overs were possible at Sophia Gardens, time for Glamorgan to lose six for 42 against Durham as the lower order shuffled about after Colin Ingram fell for an attacking 87. After lunch, the groundstaff were reduced to scooping hail off the field with a tractor bucket.

4.44pm BST

I’m going to have to write some copy for the paper - early deadlines on a Friday, so apologies for disappearing. Please keep an eye on things for me. Foakes is six short of a century; Notts six short of a Notts-up.

4.39pm BST

Shan Masood passes fifty on debut for Derbyshire.

Is it wrong to fetishise the James Vince cover drive? Here is the James Vince cover drive. (He was out for 56.)

4.08pm BST

Tea-timeish scores

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex 514 all out (Browne 107, Cook 100, Critchley 132) v Kent

Rose Bowl: Hampshire 339-4 (Weatherley 168) v Somerset 180 all out

County Ground: Northants 156-7 v Gloucestershire 223 all out

Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Surrey 350-8

DIVISION TWO



Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 234 all out v Durham 5-0 Stumps: rain stopped play

Grace Road: Leicester v Worcestershire 326-8 (D’Oliveira 108 not out)

Lord’s: Middlesex 401 all out (Eskinazi 118) v Derbyshire 77-1

Hove: Sussex 375 all out (Clark 100; Patterson-White 5-84)v Nottinghamshire 94-4

3.57pm BST

Billy Godleman gets the Murtagh 900 wicket souvenir shirt. An incredible stat. When Jimmy got his thousandth last year, I’m not sure we thought anyone else would get near. Anyway, Derbyshire 73-1, with Masood doing exactly what he was brought in for: 43 not out

3.52pm BST

Clark J flicks Yate s into the safe hands o Mousley for fifty. Kemar Roach appears, Foakes 84 not out, looks nervously at what’s to come Answer: Taylor, Topley. Surrey 343-7

3.49pm BST

A very good day’s work for James Bracey : a hundred, which moved through the gears from slow to like-the-clappers as necessity demanded; and now five catches behind the stumps. Northants struggling, 143-7, very reliant on an undefeated half-century from Keogh.

3.41pm BST

Stumps called at Sophia Gardens

Only 26.5 overs possible on day 2. Glamorgan dismissed for 234, 6 wickets falling for 42 as the lower order shuffled about after Ingram fell for an attacking 87. Matty Potts took two in two balls, to finish with 3-67; Raine 3-35. Durham had time to make five before lunch, when the heavens opened and the groundstaff were reduced to scooping hail off the field with a tractor bucket.

3.32pm BST

A century for Brett D'Oliveira!

A captain’s knock for D’Oliveira, and in his first game as skipper too. Worcestershire batting all down the (lower) order, a plucky 310-7.

3.03pm BST

In Division Two:

Bad things are afoot at Hove for Notts . Hameed, Ducket, Clarke and Slater all back in their tracksuits. 54-4.

The hailstorm and rain avalanche seems to have wiped out the prospect of any further play today with Durham 5-0.

Impressive fortitude from Worcestershire , 288-7. Dolly 88 not out, leach fell for 70.

And Derby 46-0 against Middlesex’s imposing 401.

2.56pm BST

A good-news update on Ben Stokes: He will, if all goes well, return to Durham in early May as the scan in his knee didn’t find anything new.

2.53pm BST

Time for a stroll around the grounds:

DIVISION ONE

Critchley (81) and Wheater ploughing on at Chelmsford . Only one for the DI, but at 24 overs for 44, he’s still miserly. Essex 425-6

Hampshire still relishing this batting lark: 296-2, a lead over Somerset of 117. Has Vince hit three boundaries in his 18? Of course he has.

Northants holding on by their teeth - 116-5. Keogh not out 39, trailing Gloucsestershire by 107.

And at Edgbaston , Surrey 289-6. Warwicks ask the umpires if they can change the ball, the umpires answer with a swift shake of the head. Foakes 60 not out.

2.43pm BST

Joe Clarke , mentioned in dispatches as a possible man to step up to the Test team if he make the numbers, Finn’s second victim. For six. Notts 43-3.

Steven Finn: Notts-up Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

2.37pm BST

A stoppage here because of a code red signal to stewards. We think a fire alarm somewhere. Ah, all back on track now, with Miles sprinting into Clark.

As to Jordan Clark - a successful move to Surrey? Discuss.

2.26pm BST

I went to get a jacket potato, and Ben Foakes gets fifty. Not sure what to do when he’s on 98. Bit of a plod here by Surrey tbh.

What’s happening at Hove? Ah Notts are 38-2. And one of them is Has. Sob. For five. Finn’s first wicket in a Sussex shirt.

2.11pm BST

Fifty for Matt Critchley - a cracking start to his Essex career, signing from Derbyshire on a three year contract in the autumn. Essex 381-6.

A breakthrough soon after lunch at Edgbaston as, with a skip at the top of his run, Hannon-Dalby traps Jacks lbw, done by a touch of inswing. Surrey 255-6.

And more hail has stopped play at Sophia Gardens, with Durham 5-0.

1.20pm BST

Five wickets to Liam Patterson-White

Congratulations to LPW f or the first five-fer of the season! Still a chance Naseem Shah is on for the second (2.5-0-13-1), but they’ll have to hold Higgins (3-26) back.

Anyway, time for a snack and a stroll. Back soon!

1.17pm BST

Lunchtime scores

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex 359-6 (Browne 107, Cook 100) v Kent

Rose Bowl: Hampshire 209-1 (Weatherley 116 not out) v Somerset 180 all out

County Ground: Northants 56-4 v Gloucestershire 223

Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Surrey 240-5

DIVISION TWO



Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 234 all out v Durham 5-0

Grace Road: Leicester v Worcestershire 205-6

Lord’s: Middlesex 401 all out (Eskinazi 118) v Derbyshire

Hove: Sussex 375 all out (Clark 100; Patterson-White 5-84)v Nottinghamshire

1.04pm BST

What we’ve all been waiting for.

1.00pm BST

Hogan throws the bat to give Rushworth his second wicket of the innings. Glamorgan all out 234, losing 5-20 as lunch approached. Three wickets apiece for Potts and Raine.

12.58pm BST

Foakes, dropped! On 37 by second slip - Rob Yates the man with soapy paws.

Meanwhile, down at Hove, Sussex keep plugging away. Everyone in double figures except Alsop and No. 11 Atkins (3 not out). Sussex 375-9. After lunch we may have the chance to observe the less-spotted batting Notts-up.

12.54pm BST

Something to read over sandwiches:

12.51pm BST

At Lord’s, Gary Naylor is casting a stern eye. Good to see Roland-Jones, out for a duck incidentally, playing. May his knee remain steadfast. Middx 379-8.

12.49pm BST

A hundred for Joe Weatherley

Celebrates with a squeeze from batting mate Nick Gubbins. Happy day, happy Hampshire: 198-1.

Nice one mate: Weatherley celebrates his hundred Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

12.41pm BST

A wicket falls at Edgbaston as Jamie Smith edges behind. Surrey 216-5. Warwicks plugging away. Northants are, er, 22-3. Higgins 3-14.

And trouble for Joe Denly,

12.35pm BST

So Hampshire, w hat now? They’ve taken the lead at the Rose Bowl with just one wicket down (Holland for 81). Stride onwards to 450 and bowl Somerset out tomorrow afternoon?

12.25pm BST

Turns out Northants don’t need to wait for Naseem Shah to sag about the seams. Vasconcelos gives Bracey some catching practise off Higgins. 10-1. Crossing my fingers for the older Curran brother here: hope he has a breakthrough season.

12.15pm BST

Bracey last man out for 117 - a fine peg to start the new season. Gloucestershire 223 all out. So Northants really do have to face Shah now. First five-fer of the season?

12.12pm BST

This could be fun, Gloucestershire fans! He’s only 19.

I hope Northants are ready for this:

12.01pm BST

DIVISION TWO



Sophia Gardens: Ingram falls just before three figures, but Glammy continue to fiddle a total out of some kindling. Cooke 50 not out. Glamorgan 210-5

Grace Road: Barnard falls to Barnes for 57, but Dolly still there on a captain’s forty. Worcestershire 140-5 (a vast improvement on 45-4)

Lord’s: Derbyshire toiling away, without Sidebottom (the Australian, not the spiral haired yorkie). Robbie White 50 not out. Middlesex 347-5

Hove : All hail the young guns! Tom Clark out for exactly a hundred, Rawlins for 49. Sussex 335-7

11.50am BST

Let’s look around the grounds:

DIVISION ONE

Edgbaston: Pope just out, stumps a go go, bowled Hannon-Dalby for 58. Surrey 191-4.

Chelmsford: A third for Bird. Westley gone for 37. Essex 295-5

Rose Bowl: Relentless accumulation. Weatherley 16 short o his century. Hampshire 148-0

County Ground: A hundred for Bracey. A HUNDRED for Bracey! Gloucestershire 205-8





James Bracey: a happy hundred. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images









11.35am BST

Ollie Pope fifty!

Seventy six balls and eleven fours, a flick to the square leg boundary and there we are. An earlier on-drive down the ground was biscotti perfection.

And thank you for this Gary Naylor!

11.24am BST

Bizarre moment here at Edgbaston when Warwickshire sent Alex Davies out as a sub, before he was immediately sent away by the umpires. Davies is serving a one-match ban for historic offensive tweets.

11.17am BST

Fascinating stattage from below the line - thank geogman and long hop for your careful browsing of the cricinfo database.

QUESTION :. Of the 43 wickets taken yesterday, 2 were runouts. Of the remaining 41, how many were taken by

- bowlers under the age of 30 and

- who were born in England (England qualified was too complex to work out) and

- are described as fast or fast medium by Cricinfo?

ANSWER: 9 wickets fell to under 30s. 7 to under 30s that are UK born (not sure about the eligibility of Quinn and Gilchrist). 1 to fast medium Sam Conners. Cue discussion of the CC as a win at all costs competition v a breeding ground for a higher purpose.

4 wickets

Sanderson (33)

3 wickets

Barker (35)

Wright (36)

Patterson-White (23) sla

2 wickets

Abbas (32)

Dawson (32)

Berg (41)

Buck (30)

Hannon – Dalby (32)

Raine (30)

Bird (35)

Lakmal (35)

Runout

1 wicket

Abbot (34)

Holland (31)

Fuller (32)

Briggs (30)

Rushworth (35)

Potts (23) ramf

Gilchrist (21)

Quinn (29)

Hutton (29) ramf

Connors (23) rafm

Thomson (28) ob

Mullaney (35)

11.13am BST

If I look up too quickly, it feels as if the Birmingham skyline is marching towards my left shoulder. Anyway, a quiet first five minutes in Birmingham, bright sunshine, no gloves that I can spot, and a few more hardy souls in the stands wrapped up and squinting into the unaccustomed light.

11.03am BST

This is bonkers:

10.54am BST

Stokes' knee

I missed this story from a couple of days ago - Stokes’s knee issue. He’s been struggling since the West Indies series, and can’t make any decision about the summer till he has results of a scan. All of which may influence any decision about Joe Root’s future - to be decided by a director of cricket, yet to be appointed.

10.48am BST

This is such a great idea. A set of lectures about cricket and climate at Gloucestershire CCC - who have done lots of great work on this issue under chief exec Will Brown. (Admission: I do have a vested interest in that I’m going to one but not lecturing!)

10.12am BST

Day two scores on the doors

DIVISION ONE

Chelmsford: Essex 272-4 (Browne 107, Cook 100) v Kent

Rose Bowl: Hampshire 109-0 v Somerset 180 all out

County Ground: Northants v Gloucestershire 164-8

Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Surrey 168-3

DIVISION TWO



Sophia Gardens: Glamorgan 164-4 v Durham

Grace Road: Leicester v Worcestershire 118-4

Lord’s: Middlesex 307-4 (Eskinazi 118) v Derbyshire

Hove: Sussex 302-6 v Nottinghamshire

10.01am BST

Thursday's round-up

10.01am BST

Preamble

Hello ! And welcome to day 2 - already it seems normal that county cricket is being played. If people still did offices, it might be water-cooler chit-chat. “Did you see that old rogue Alastair Cook got a century, and what about Somerset? Why did they choose to bat? I hear Ollie Pope is looking good - and away from home too.”

The sun is beaming down on Birmingham. Let’s have a good day.