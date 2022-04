‘Tiger & Bunny’ is a buddy-superhero action anime that centers upon the unique world of Stern Bild City, where some people are naturally gifted with supernatural abilities. Like any other complex society, some individuals use their privileges for the greater good while others see them just as means to achieve a twisted goal. Kotetsu T. Kaburagi is a veteran superhero who has failed to stand up to his high standards for quite some time because of his inability to cooperate with his peers. When everything is going south, he is paired with Barnaby Brooks Jr., a new hero who is nothing like him. But with the dark clouds rising above Stern Bild City, the duo join hands to fight for others, keeping their differences aside.

