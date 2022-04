Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ is an interesting reality TV show that puts a unique twist on the tried and tested formula of dating reality shows. It focuses on six committed couples who are yet to be engaged. In each relationship, there is one person who has issued an ultimatum to their significant other — to marry or separate within eight weeks. However, during the time they take to decide, each person chooses to pair up with someone else to test the strength of their relationship. An exciting premise coupled with a considerable dose of drama and romance does make for a thrilling watch.

