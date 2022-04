HOPKINTON — Anybody interested in one of two newly vacant School Committee seats has a limited amount of time to secure a spot on this spring's ballot. In a press release, Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Town Clerk Connor Degan announced that the two spots will be decided during the spring town election on May 16. The Select Board chose this route during a Saturday special meeting, as opposed to appointing temporary replacements.

