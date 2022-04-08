ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

West Central Valley Board Approvals Retention Stipend For Teachers

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 3 days ago

The West Central Valley School Board approved at their meeting in March a retention stipend to give funds to active teachers on their payroll. Superintendent Rusty Shockley says they will give all full time teachers and staff members that did not receive...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

DeSantis Approves Teacher Raises, But Teachers Are Skeptical

Florida’s public school teachers are getting a raise. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday he would accept a budget line item that provides $800 million for teacher salary increases. Each school district would get a share of that money and then decide how to allocate it. “We did $800 million...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Holyoke To Offer Retention Bonus To Teachers

The Holyoke School system is hoping to keep as many teachers as they can. The pandemic has taken its toll on Holyoke and many other school systems in the state. So Holyoke officials say they will offer retention bonuses to staff members who have stuck with the district throughout the trying times.
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Valley#Stipend#Part Time#Secondary School
WSMV

Maury County Board of education approves pay raise for teachers

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Maury County Public Schools needs to fill 120 openings and retain nearly 900 teachers. So the Maury County Board of Education approved a pay raise for the entire district to help keep teachers around and hire new ones. “The teacher raises is something we realize we...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves budget

(Audubon) The FY23 School Budget for Audubon has been approved. On Monday night the school board approved the budget with a tax levy rate that is slightly higher at $12.26 per thousand dollars of valuation. The rise, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, is a result of increased enrollment. “We had over a 20 student increase. The school budget review committee gives us authority to spend money to educate those children, but then in order to get that money we need to levy taxes against our property tax payers. So that’s how we get the cash to educate those students. We will have a slight increase this year, but on the whole it’s a good problem to have because it’s all due to an increase in enrollment.”
AUDUBON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
The Times-Reporter

Indian Valley Board of Education

KEY ACTION Discussed Social-Emotional Learning programming for Indian Valley elementary students: Ryan Wells, Midvale Elementary Principal and Melanie Baker, Port Washington Elementary Social Worker. DISCUSSION: Elementary school social workers Melanie Baker and Kara Barger presented to board members their program that focuses on the social-emotional skills of young students, especially...
MIDVALE, OH
The Telegraph

County board approves several appointments

EDWARDSVILLE - Almost 30 separate appointments to 23 boards throughout Madison County were approved by the county board at Wednesday's meeting. However, two, including the latest attempt to replace the head of the Madison County Transit District board, were pulled from the agenda.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Chattanooga Daily News

High school wellness center director forced to quit his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness

The high school athletic director lost his job after the school district put him on administrative leave for sending an inappropriate text message to a student. The man, who was working as the wellness center director and athletics director, admitted in a statement to local families that he texted a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness. “I did send a personal text message to a student commenting on the student’s attractiveness, which is inappropriate for a person in my position, and I understand this sort of behavior is not something that can be tolerated by the school district.” the educator reportedly said.
HIGH SCHOOL
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake School Board approves preliminary budget with teacher raises

Chesapeake School Board approves preliminary budget with teacher raises. Edenton police seek pickup driver that stole utility trailer. 2 men to serve decades for 2020 murder in Gloucester. Red Cross Month: How you can help save lives. NAS Oceana Air Show returning in 2022. Former VBPD chief calls publicly-funded DeShayla...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
KESQ News Channel 3

$1.75 million in pandemic relief helping Coachella Valley Tourism approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors

The 'Tourism Recovery Campaign' was approved on Tuesday, allocating over a million dollars to Visit Greater Palms Springs. Kimberly Wright of the Riverside County office of Economic Development tells News Channel 3 that newly allocated pandemic relief funds will support the Coachella Valley in a number of ways. Wright shared, "It will help by one, The post $1.75 million in pandemic relief helping Coachella Valley Tourism approved by Riverside County Board of Supervisors appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy