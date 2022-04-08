ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Celebrating the Knights: Revelers to greet state champs along huge parade route

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6oSP_0f3EWVoD00

The victory parade celebrating the Mount Vernon Knights today is going to stretch its way through a huge part of the city.

News 12’s Veronica Jean Seltzer is getting ready for the event this morning in Thunderbolt 12.

The caravan will leave the high school on California Road with a police escort at 11 a.m. It will visit every school where students and staff will greet the parade with cheers and signs.

It should arrive at City Hall at 2:15 p.m. for a ceremony with local and regional dignitaries.

Send your messages of congratulations and support to the Mt. Vernon Knights hoops team!  Post to Twitter or Instagram using #GoMVKnights and we may feature your post on air or on our message board.

Click or tap here to view messages!

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Vernon, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Victory Parade#State Champs#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy