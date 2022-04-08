Celebrating the Knights: Revelers to greet state champs along huge parade route

The victory parade celebrating the Mount Vernon Knights today is going to stretch its way through a huge part of the city.

News 12’s Veronica Jean Seltzer is getting ready for the event this morning in Thunderbolt 12.

The caravan will leave the high school on California Road with a police escort at 11 a.m. It will visit every school where students and staff will greet the parade with cheers and signs.

It should arrive at City Hall at 2:15 p.m. for a ceremony with local and regional dignitaries.

