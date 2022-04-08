Newsletter: Broad Street’s next exotic spot: a Kava den. Fuel opens with a Kentucky-style barbecue, sweet potato pie. Floyd elections office: Comedy or drama? (McDonald guest stars) A debate about the debate. Peak to some hero cops.

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.

RESTAURANTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO