ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Newsletter: Broad Street’s next exotic spot: a Kava den. Fuel opens with a Kentucky-style barbecue, sweet potato pie. Floyd elections office: Comedy or drama? (McDonald guest stars) A debate about the debate. Peak to some hero cops.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraveling Gypsies and Kava Den hopes to open by May 1: The 500 block of Broad Street continues to be one of the more eclectic parts of downtown. Recent additions include PAM Studios (which is set for a chamber Business After Hours on April 21). It also is home to Yummy...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

39 easy recipes to make with shrimp any night of the week

If shrimp has yet to become a repeat protein in your weekly dinner routine, it's time to get acquainted with this wonderful little crustacean. A simple star of any dinner table, this lean and durable shellfish has, for many home and professional chefs, become a staple of a wide range of dishes. It's a seafood option that grills, bakes and sautés seamlessly, cooks quickly and works versatilely with an endless amount of herbs, spices and sauces.
RECIPES
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: “Too many roaches to count” at one Morgan County spot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three different spots around north Alabama are trying to improve after earning scores in the 60′s on their most recent health inspections. The Marathon Fast Food at Highway 20 just west of Highway 67 has the lowest score in north Alabama this week with a 62. Inspectors there found grease dripping from a hood filter, mold in the ice machine, no sanitizer in the dishwasher, no soap in the women’s restroom, dirty dishes stored with clean ones, unlabeled pest control chemicals in the kitchen and “too many roaches present to count”.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Elections
Floyd County, GA
Elections
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Floyd County, GA
Government
Floyd County, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay's Burger Chain Might Soon Come To A City Near You

Are you tired of watching Bobby Flay create one delectable dish after another when you don't get to taste a single one for yourself? Yes, the temptation to lick the television screen can get overwhelming at times — especially if you reside in one of those sleepy towns whose idea of a gourmet night out is forgoing the giant golden arches for a hot turkey sandwich with a snowball-like mound of mashed taters on the side. While there's nothing wrong with the down-home cooking at the greasy spoon, your more-sophisticated-than-most palate longs for the finely-crafted flavors that only a celebrity chef can concoct. You crave the creations of Bobby Flay. In fact, you want one of Bobby's burgers.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Delicious Southwest Cheesesteak and Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake Fries From Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure

Award Wieners at Disney California Adventure has two new items available for the spring: Southwest Cheesesteak and Strawberry Shortcake Funnel Cake Fries. These “Supporting Cast” items will only be available for a limited time. Southwest Cheesesteak – $15.49. Thinly-sliced Steak with Caramelized Onions, Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue#Broad Street#Comedy#Food Drink#Pam Studios#Webmd#Olea Olive Oil Wine#Newby Farm Vineyard#Honeycream
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Today's Transitions

Today’s Taste: Mediterranean Turkey Burgers

A cheeseburger, if you will – but more on the lean side. Turkey meat is a great substitute for beef when you want to cut back on the cholesterol, fat, and calories. Trust me when I say you won’t be missing it after you make these delicious, tangy, mediterranean turkey burgers.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fortune

The president of a Black-owned theater in Minnesota describes the news from MacKenzie Scott that changed the nonprofit’s future

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Imagine being at the supermarket with lasagna and greens in your shopping basket and receiving a life changing call that a billionaire would like to give you $5 million. That is exactly what happened to the president of a Minnesota Black-owned theater in March of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy