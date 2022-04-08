ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome opens season in Greensboro tonight; how to listen live (web); next home game is Tuesday. Atlanta Braves’ series with Reds continues tonight. Link to Masters’ coverage, schedule.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTruett’s Chick-fli-A, 264 Shorter Ave., 6 a.m.-9 p.m. self-serve, dining room, drive-through until 10 p.m., curbside, Door Dash. Mount Berry Mall, 7 a.m. curbside breakfast; 9 a.m. inside; open until 8:30 p.m. Shipping Container, 6 a.m.-10 p.m. All Monday-Saturday. The Rome Braves begin the season tonight; playing three-game...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Baseball Game Postponed Due To Bomb Threat

Sunday’s college baseball game between North Carolina and Louisville was suspended because of a bomb threat. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Jefferson County police reported the threat during the sixth inning, at which point the Tar Heels held a 5-1 lead around 3 p.m. ET. City and county police are currently investigating the scene at Jim Patterson Stadium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Carolina

Clemson football hosts annual spring game on Saturday afternoon

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Football is holding its annual Orange and White Game in Memorial Stadium on April 9. Team officials said the game is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. The game is open to the public and televised on the ACC Network. Gates to the stadium opened at 11:30 a.m.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Video: Wild Scene In College Baseball Game On Sunday

Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
MEMPHIS, TN
The US Sun

Jim Patterson stadium evacuated during Louisville Cardinals vs North Carolina Tar Heels baseball game over ‘bomb threat’

BASEBALL fans were asked to evacuate Jim Patterson Stadium over a bomb threat, police said. Game goers were told to evacuate the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the North Carolina Tar Heels. Local ABC affiliate WHAS-TV reporter Tyler Greever posted on Twitter that there’s a “stadium emergency that’s being...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Rome, GA
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Rome, GA
State
Alabama State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Greensboro, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Cbs Sports#Football Games#Adventhealth Stadium#Espn#Cbs#The Heritage Trail System
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson baseball gets swept by Notre Dame

Clemson baseball suffered its fifth loss in the past six games on Sunday after getting swept by No. 13 Notre Dame. In the 3-9 loss to the Fighting Irish, third baseman Max Wagner led the Tigers in hits with two, one of which was a home run in the third inning that gave Clemson its first run of the game. With Sunday’s loss, Clemson now moves to 19-12 on the year after starting 14-0. The Tigers are also 0-4 in ACC series and have the worst conference record in the Atlantic Divison, possessing a 2-9 record against ACC opponents. Head coach Monte Lee and his team will look to get out of their slump on Tuesday when they travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face off against USC Upstate. List What we learned from Clemson's spring game
CLEMSON, SC
Axios Charlotte

What Charlotte can learn from Atlanta about building a new stadium

Aside from the season opener, Charlotte FC’s most anticipated home game is today’s contest against Atlanta United FC. Most tickets were reselling for above face value as of Friday, with some between $400 and $500. Why it matters: Atlanta, our big sibling to the south, has made many mistakes we don’t want to repeat. But […] The post What Charlotte can learn from Atlanta about building a new stadium appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy