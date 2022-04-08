ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ware County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Frost advisory from 2-10 a.m. Saturday. Today: Gusty day with highs in the mid 50s.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frost advisory is set for 2 until 10 a.m. Saturday as local temperatures could get too close to freezing. Hopefully our last dip into winter-like temperatures. Friday: A...

hometownheadlines.com

WJCL

Impact Weather Day for Saturday, strong storms possible

Saturday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon through early evening. Any storms that form may produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. There is a lower end chance of hail and an isolated tornado. Please stay weather aware on Saturday. Drier...
ENVIRONMENT
La Crosse Tribune

YOUR WEATHER: A high of near 50 degrees today

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. Ready for some springlike temperatures? A reader sent in a photo of the first robin last week, and you may see more. Today's high should come close to 50 degrees...
LA CROSSE, WI
WGNtv.com

7-Day Forecast: Cold weather remains with mid-week warmup

Extended Outlook: Unseasonably cold weather persists through Tuesday before warm air moves in with precipitation on Wednesday, with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures drop again by Thursday and hang in the high 40s to finish the week.
ENVIRONMENT
Rutherford Source

Chance of Frost For Your Saturday Forecast

Breezes will finally calm down on Saturday night after a windy day, and temperatures will be cooler than we have been experiencing here in Tennessee. With clearing skies and cooler temperatures, the risk of a Spring frost comes into play. So spending part of your day Saturday bringing in tender plants and covering others will probably be a good idea. If you can’t bring in or cover….just give them a good soaking Saturday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
County
Ware County, GA
La Crosse Tribune

YOUR WEATHER: Climbing into the 50s today

Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Coming Wednesday, partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s...
ENVIRONMENT
KVIA

StormTRACK Weather: Gusty winds are expected this afternoon

El Paso, Texas- After a quiet weather day yesterday, much of the morning will be the same. However, big changes to the forecast arrive by this afternoon. Most areas across the Borderland will see light breezes for the majority of the morning. Winds coming from the south around 5-10 MPH.
EL PASO, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Racine County Eye

Wind Advisory Issued by National Weather Service Till 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening, March 25, 2022. Those in Racine, Kenosha, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties should take this advisory into consideration. This advisory also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marion FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marion County. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MARION COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ware THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ATKINSON...NORTHWESTERN WARE AND NORTHWESTERN CLINCH COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
ENVIRONMENT

