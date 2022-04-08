Ware Mechanical Weather Center: Frost advisory from 2-10 a.m. Saturday. Today: Gusty day with highs in the mid 50s.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory that is in effect until 10 p.m. this evening, March 25, 2022. Those in Racine, Kenosha, Green, Rock, and Walworth counties should take this advisory into consideration. This advisory also includes the cities of Racine, Kenosha, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Watertown, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Waukesha, Brookfield, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls, Muskego, Milwaukee, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.
