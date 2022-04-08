ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Anxious Arian Smith eager to apply track speed in Georgia football receiving corps

By Mike Griffith,
dawgnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS — Arian Smith is in a hurry, but that’s hardly surprising. Smith, after all, is one of the fastest players in college football — if not THE fastest — when healthy. A look at his eye-popping 37.6 yards per catch average provides evidence of...

www.dawgnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
TMZ.com

14-Year-Old Who Died On Orlando Ride Had Promising Football Future

As if the death of Tyre Sampson, the 14-year-old who died on an Orlando amusement park ride, wasn't tragic enough ... we've learned the boy had a promising future ahead of him. Tyre was a gifted athlete with the potential to earn a scholarship to a Division 1 football program...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Monken
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
Black Enterprise

Newly-Hired Head Volleyball Coach at Grambling State University Cuts Every Player From Team

In an unprecedented move, a college volleyball coach cut an entire team of players. According to KSLA, a newly hired head volleyball coach at Grambling State University made a roster change that caught everyone, especially the players, off-guard. After notifying the administration that she would make changes, she cut all 19 current players from the volleyball team.
GRAMBLING, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec
ESPN

College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-Star prospect calls it a ‘blessing’ to be recruited by UNC

With the 2021-22 UNC basketball season in the books, the focus for the program turns to the future of the roster. That includes future recruiting classes like 2024. Right now, UNC has yet to land a commitment from a prospect in the 2024 cycle but they have their eyes on a few prospects including in-state five-star forward Jarin Stevenson. The Pittsboro prospect is right in UNC’s backyard and the Tar Heels officially offered him last year. Since then, Stevenson’s recruitment has picked up a bit and he now has a total of four offers with other programs showing interest. But where do...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California Star High School Football player Carlton Keegan killed in a car accident

Carlton Keegan a star offensive lineman with college recruits drooling over his talents died in a car crash in California. According to reports, Keegan a star football player was in the passenger in a vehicle when the driver went off the road and crashed into a tree. Keegan recently played in an All-Star Football Game for Central Coast High School Athletes.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy