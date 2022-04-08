ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles Levi Benefit Expands Its Reach With Raffle And Auction That Includes Custom Made Guitar, Rare TKK Items, Industrial Surprise Gift Packs And So Much More

Cover picture for the articleThe event organizers have risen the bar on the Charles Levi Benefit scheduled for next Friday, April 15th at the Metro. They’re going beyond the reach of donations, ticket sales and online charity events and now are including something for you, the fan. Not only will attendees of the Charles Levi...

Apartment Therapy

These Succulent Pillows Add So Much Cheer to My Space and Are the Perfect Gift for Plant Lovers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, my family had the most beautiful garden. We had everything from roses and tulips to a lush vegetable patch and multiple fruit trees; to say my family has a green thumb would be an understatement. However, as much as it pains me to admit this, I did not inherit said green thumb (R.I.P. to my fiddle leaf fig tree — Keanu Leaves, I still miss you). That being said, a space doesn’t feel complete to me without a little greenery. So what’s a black-thumbed girl to do? Well, there are a couple of ways I’ve gone about this over the years — namely with the help of faux plants and touches of green throughout my home — but recently, I came across what might just be the greatest intersection of plants and decor: Green Philosophy Co.’s Plant Throw Pillows.
purewow.com

7 Items You Can Actually Buy From The Oscars Gift Bag, So You Can Feel Like a Star

Stars—they’re just like us. They put their pants on one leg at a time, and they appreciate the finer things in life. And the finer things, they receive. For the past 20 years, A-listers who have received a coveted Oscars nod have been the recipients of a generous “Everyone Wins” gift basket from L.A. marketing company Distinctive Assets that's stuffed to the brim with a plethora of presents related to health, food, technology and more. And while you may not have exclusive access to this bag yourself (sorry), we here at PureWow have the inside scoop of some on the ultra-fancy items that this year's potential award-winners will be receiving from the Oscars gift bag 2022. Its swag is valued at up to six-figures (NBD), and sure, some of them will be a *bit* over your budget (we probably won't be snapping up Scottish gift plots of land anytime soon), but plenty of others are surprisingly attainable. Check out seven Oscar gift bag goodies below that will make you feel like a true star.
