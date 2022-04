LOUSIVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A status check two-and-a-half months after more than a thousand structures burned in the Marshall Fire shows no homes are being rebuilt, public debris clearing has not yet begun, and a congressman saying they are trying to help. What has started are complaints about insurance. “We need to do something on the insurance side to make sure the people who are profiting off this business are also paying for the losses,” said Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann. Scoring on insurance coverage victims requires jumping through a lot of hoops. Congressman Joes Neguse gathered with fire victims and got an...

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO