ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Neighbors Pull Driver From Burning SUV After Horrific In Crash Into Medford Home

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago

MEDFORD (CBS) – Several people rushed out of their homes late Thursday night to pull a driver from the burning wreckage of an SUV after a violent crash in a front yard in Medford.

The SUV hit a tree on Lawrence Road just after 11 p.m. and then a house before breaking apart into several pieces and bursting into flames. The crash was recorded on surveillance cameras outside the home.

“It spun, hit and ran into my neighbor’s house and it lit up in flames,” said Ruben Montano-Lopez.

He was one of a group of neighbors who ran outside and pulled the driver from the burning SUV.

“I approached with the extinguisher and did what I could, try to put out the flames, somebody else also joined with another extinguisher and they were able to pull him out the window he was yelling, ‘Get me out I can’t be here,’” Montano-Lopez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34iPbs_0f3EFcQr00

The SUV burst into flames after hitting the house on Lawrence Road. (Surveillance image credit: Patrick Theberge)

“We saw the car on fire and there was debris and tree limbs everywhere. It was pretty traumatic,” said neighbor Kerry Radochia. “Everybody kind of yelling to each other, is somebody in the car, who has a fire extinguisher?”

“We all ran over hoping everything would be ok. Fortunately we heard him yelling, ‘Get me out! Get me out,'” her husband Bill told WBZ-TV.

The SUV’s engine hit the house before landing in the bushes and catching fire.

The Medford firefighters’ union said the driver was rushed to the hospital and no one in the house was hurt.

There’s no word yet on the driver’s condition or what caused the crash.

“This nightmare scenario could have gone significantly worse if not for the courageous actions of the bystanders and quick work of the responding companies,” Medford Firefighters Local 1032 said in a statement on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#Suv#Traffic Accident#Cbs#Wbz Tv
CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
WRGB

Man dies after becoming pinned under tree he was cutting down

SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Police say a 52-year-old man has died after becoming pinned under a tree. According to police, the man was privately hired to cut down a tree at a home in Schenectady. When the homeowner and neighbors heard a loud bang, they found the man pinned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
CBS Boston

Flight Attendants Found Renting Illegal Apartment In East Boston Garage For Years

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – Airline employees were found renting an illegal apartment in East Boston. Boston Inspectional Services say 12 people, all flight attendants, were living in the property on Geneva Street during their layovers. “From my understanding they’ve been operating for about 10 years there, so they went under the radar for quite a while,” said Flavio Daveiga of Boston Inspectional Services. “They’re just using it as a resting point like refresh and then continuing on to their trips or their commute back to their home base.” Beds found in illegal apartment on Geneva Street in East Boston (Image credit Boston Inspectional Services) The building was a garage converted into an apartment. After receiving a complaint Tuesday, investigators found several violations inside, including illegal construction, missing smoke detectors and hazardous materials. It is believed the people staying there paid $300 a month. Inspectional Services says it was actually a tenant living at the apartment who called to report the problems inside. The property was deemed unfit so everyone staying there has been asked to leave. The landlord will now have to file permits with the city to make it a livable space before anyone’s allowed to move back in.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
MassLive.com

Hours after son is fatally stabbed, Fitchburg mother dies of cancer; daughter starts fundraiser to raise money for funeral expenses

Hours after Martha Morillo’s 18-year-old son Gadiel Maria was stabbed and died in the hospital on Saturday, March 19, she died in hospice care. The 54-year-old mother of five had breast, bone and liver cancer and died, hours after her son was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to a fundraiser set up by Janiela Maria, the daughter of Morillo and sister to Gadiel Maria.
FITCHBURG, MA
MassLive.com

Richard Mullins, pedestrian hit in OUI crash in downtown Boston, dies; driver was previously convicted of driving under the influence

Richard Mullins died Wednesday after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in downtown Boston, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said. Abana Cabrera is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol causing serious bodily injury, OUI alcohol as a second offense and failure to stop or yield. She is charged under the name Roberto Rodriguez Cabrera.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy