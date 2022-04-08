ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 53, carjacked while stopped at red light on State Street in Loop

By Maher Kawash
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLEIe_0f3E98Td00

A woman was carjacked while stopped at a red light on State Street in the Loop Friday morning, Chicago police said.

The 53-year-old woman was stopped in the 100-block of North State Street at about 1:03 a.m. when police said a suspect opened her car door. The suspect implied he had a weapon and forced the woman out of the car, police said.

The suspect then fled in the woman's gray 2008 Lexus SUV and is not in custody, police said.

RELATED: Illinois Senate bill aims to increase use of car tracking data to address Chicago area carjackings

The woman was not injured. Area Three detectives are investigating.

According to CPD data, carjackings are on a 4% rise in the city compared to this time last year.

Comments

stopthelies
3d ago

Were the car jacking and shootings in the ads Chicago did yesterday in Florida Dallas and Phoenix telling the people and businesses how great Chicago is? Who paid for these ads in other cities, the taxpayers? You can’t even walk or drive downtown without your well-being challenged

Reply(2)
22
2024 POTUS
3d ago

Let me guess CPD was too busy telling film makers how awesome they are or they were just at Lightfoots home, protecting her interests.

Reply
14
Michelle Rosen
3d ago

Lori Lightfoot does not protect the hard working taxpayers. Our lives are in danger. We are terrorized in daily life.

Reply(1)
27
Related
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Truck driver shocked after getting $750 ticket for illegally parking in Dixmoor lot

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Imagine the shock you'd feel if you got a $750 parking ticket. That is the reality for one truck driver who decided to spend a night in a parking lot in south suburban Dixmoor. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar found out the issuance of the ticket was no mistake - but something still doesn't add up. "Then I looked at it - $750 - you know, that's pretty expensive motel," said trucker Robert Tincani. Tincani has been a trucker for over two decades. He lives in Ohio, but a recent route brought him to suburban Dixmoor...
DIXMOOR, IL
WGN News

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of South Shore minor

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor. Chicago paramedics told […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman dead, teenage girl hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Tri-State Tollway

CHICAGO (CBS) – DuPage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one woman dead and a teenage girl hospitalized Saturday morning. The crash happened around 7:03 a.m. westbound on Roosevelt Road near the I-294 interchange. Several commuter vehicles and an out-of-service Superior ambulance were involved in the pile-up, according to the Sherrif's Office. Initial reports say the ambulance struck black ice and lost control in the westbound lanes of Roosevelt Road before it struck several other vehicles.A women from one of those vehicles got out to inspect the damage when an oncoming Dodge Durango also appeared to have lost control on the black ice and struck the woman who later died from her injuries.A teenage girl was hospitalized but the name of the victim is being withheld at this time to allow her family to be notified.Roosevelt Road exit on I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road will remain closed for several hours for investigation. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

