I liked your yellow bug images as well. I cannot comment there because I have not joined the group, and it seems there is little activity there so I may not join.I have been doing some macro lately. I was thinking about the Laowa 100 2x. but no AF. You said you took a lot of images to get some in focus and that is a little disappointing, I have a hard enough time just holding the camera steady. I have the Canon 100 non L no IS, I was thinking of upgrading to the L version but it to is only 1:1 but it does have IS and AF but it appears not as sharp as the old one and the RF version one has focus issues. I guess for now I practice with what I have. You have some great images in your portfolio.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 6 DAYS AGO