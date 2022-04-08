What's in season for spring? All the produce at its peak April through June

Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it's full of nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers.

When it comes to spring, there's a period of cold snaps in some areas that mean the burst buds will break a bit later in some areas. But everyone can expect an array of seasonal fruits and veggies soon.

Check out a list below of what's in season from April through June. Plus, the team from Union Square Greenmarket -- beloved by northeast chefs, farmers and local home cooks -- shared some of their top picks to pluck this spring.

ABC News Illustration - PHOTO: A selection of fresh produce in season during spring, which can vary based on location and individual local farmer's markets.

Make sure to check your local farmers markets or seasonal growing calendar because produce availability can differ by location based on harvest and yield.

Asparagus*

Beans

Beets**

Beet greens*

Broccoli**

Cabbage**

Herbs

Lettuce*

Mesclun

Onions

Parsnips

Peas**

Radishes*

Rhubarb*

Scallions*

Spinach*

Squash*

Apples

Strawberries**

* Indicates May and June

**Indicates only June

Amelia Tarpey, Publicity Manager at GrowNYC's Union Square Greenmarket, told "GMA" that patience is key when it comes to spring produce.

"Nothing beats coming across the first bunch of asparagus on a Spring market morning," she said. "Don't expect to find all your spring favorites on the first warm day, it takes time for your veggies to grow."

Things to Try this Spring

Asparagus: "Asparagus can be found at market starting in late April or early May and will stick around through mid-June," she said, adding, "if you aren't planning on eating your asparagus right away, trim the bottoms of your asparagus spears and stand them up in a glass jar or tupperware with about an inch of water. This will keep them super fresh!"

Overwintered Greens: "These are a Greenmarket special. Farmers will plant heartier greens such as kale, spinach, and broccoli rabe late in the fall, then cover them with hay or mulch to protect them throughout the winter months. Once things begin warming up in the spring, they'll resprout. The cold helps turn their starches into sugar, so these vegetables are super sweet and delicious," Tarpey explained.

Foraged Finds: "Ramps are a crowd favorite and begin to show up early-mid April, but don't miss other foraged goodies," she said. "Keep your eyes peeled for fiddleheads, chickweed, lamb's quarters, nettles, Japanese knotweed, and miner's lettuce (also known as claytonia)."

Spring Alliums: "Spring garlic and onions are a real treat. Farmers will harvest young garlic and onion plants and sell them in bunches with the green stalks attached. Their allium flavor is more delicate and complex than their more mature counterparts," Tarpey explained.

Strawberries: "The sweetest strawberries begin to show up in late Spring, think late May and June, once we're in full sunshine mode," Tarpey said.

Peas: "Snow peas, sugar snap peas, shelling peas -- there's so much variety with this vegetable. You'll begin finding all manner of peas in late May and early June," she shared.