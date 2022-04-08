Police Arrest 30-Year-Old Man For Stealing Pokemon Cards In $5000 Heist

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say they have made an arrest after a toddler was shot in the face inside a Minneapolis apartment Monday morning. Minneapolis police confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon. The suspect has not been charged yet, but is described as a 36-year-old man who is being held on a probable cause weapons charge. Police are working to determine the full extent of his involvement in the shooting and to determine if additional charges will be sought. Officers responded to a report of an injured child on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. On arrival, they found a 2-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to the hospital, and was listed in critical, but stable, condition. According to MPD, the child was with a family member who is not a parent when he was wounded. Police are still investigating.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO