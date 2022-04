March 26, 2022 - The smallest home for sale in the entire Tampa Bay region is currently on the market for $475,000. The one-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Madeira Beach offers just 570 square feet of living space. While roughly the size of a two-car garage, the cottage is near the beach and sits on a 4,000 square-foot lot. With demand for housing continuing to outpace supply, the average listing price for homes in Pinellas County is just over $400,000.

MADEIRA BEACH, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO