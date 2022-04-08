Local governments looking to track coyote activity across Fulton County

On March 18, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Marvin Arrignton Jr. announced committing an additional $1 million for the art services grant program. “It’s very big, especially coming out of COVID,” Arrington said to rolling out. We’ve had a lot of artists and art organizations that didn’t do well, they weren’t able to open their doors and weren’t able to perform. Adding this additional $1 million will allow us to touch more people, artists and arts organizations to make sure that they have the funds that they need to survive and to continue to provide arts. Fulton County has led arts for the last 40 years in the southeast, and we want to continue to lead for the next 40 years.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 22 DAYS AGO