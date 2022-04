Tom Morrissey was 69 when he died Aug. 8 from cancer, a struggle for the Morrissey family that lingered throughout the 2020-21 NHL season. "My dad and I were very, very close," Morrissey said. "In some of our last conversations, a lot of the dialogue from him to me was all about his biggest worry or concern as a father, us having great lives and moving forward. He didn't want my brother (Jake) or I to dwell on everything or have it affect us. That was his wish, that we would just go and play hockey and be happy kids and enjoy life and not let it hang over us."

