ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mysterious Western Massachusetts UFO Sighting Featured on Fox News

By Marjo
WUPE
WUPE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 1969 something mysterious happened in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, putting the small town of Great Barrington on the radar of UFO sighting enthusiasts. The story goes that Thomas Reed, then just six years...

wupe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Barrington, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Primetimer

Chris Wallace says life at Fox News became "unsustainable"

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace, who left Fox News at the end of last year after 18 years and has since joined CNN+, told The New York Times. Wallace said there was a shift at Fox News following Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. He confirmed that he complained to Fox News management in wake of Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge docuseries. “Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said of his time at the network. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.” He added: “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.” As for those questioning why it took so long to question Fox News as a "news" outlet, he responded: “Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point...I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”
ENTERTAINMENT
Primetimer

The Five has become Fox News' most-watched show

The panel show has been No. 1 at Fox News for the past two quarters -- not the primetime shows helmed by Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity or Laura Ingraham. The Five's average viewership so far this year has been 3.68 million, edging out Carlson's 3.63 million. “I think we have really benefitted a lot from people working at home,” says Fox News senior vice president Megan Albano, who oversees the show and the network’s weekend programming.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Western Massachusetts#Sighting#Foxnews
WUPE

Beloved Berkshire County Restaurant is Under New Ownership

There's no doubt that as a result of the pandemic quite a few Berkshire County restaurants struggled, some to the point where they had to go out of business. With fewer people going out to eat (particularly in the early days of the pandemic), along with staff members either being cut or leaving their jobs, it was difficult for many Berkshire County restaurants and Berkshire businesses in general, to remain afloat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Reason.com

In Threatening Disney Over Copyrights, House Republicans Are Right for the Wrong Reasons

Republicans are reportedly fed up with The Walt Disney Company for its perceived "far-left activis[m]" and "giv[ing] in to the woke mob." As a result, they are considering retaliating by refusing to legally extend copyright terms that would apply to Disney characters like Mickey Mouse. If allowed to lapse, Mickey would be in the public domain as soon as January 1, 2024.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WUPE

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Get Married Without a Witness?

Massachusetts is a prime destination for outdoor weddings. With the Bay State's natural beauty including breathtaking mountain ranges, outdoor meadows, peaceful rivers, and a comfortable climate, Massachusetts is a natural for that next big step in your life. When my wife and I had our wedding back in 2008 it...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Netflix
WUPE

What are These Strange Holes in These New England Woods? (VIDEO)

In previous posts, I've talked about and recommended some interesting Facebook groups. Some of the groups that I love in particular are the groups that are a little off the beaten path. My latest recommendation is the New England Legends group. This group is public so you can automatically join...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Jimmy Savile: American Netflix viewers horrified by new documentary about British paedophile

American Netflix viewers have shared their shock after watching a new Netflix documentary about the crimes of Jimmy Savile.Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story was released on the streaming service yesterday, and focuses on the life and crimes of the TV presenter and paedophile.When Savile’s crimes were brought to light in 2012, they made headlines around the world, but the story received far more coverage in his native UK than in the US and overseas.On Twitter, some American viewers, and others outside the UK, have shared that they were unaware about the specifics of Savile’s case, with many horrified...
TV & VIDEOS
NewsTimes

Fox Unveils Ad Tech to Match Advertisers With Expanding Fox News Content

As the company’s biggest generator of operating profit expands into weather news and lifestyle shows, its ad-tech division is offering new tools aimed at helping advertisers find the exact types of digital content they want to support. Fox Corp. on Wednesday unveiled a proprietary technology it calls Atlas to a group of advertisers meeting in Los Angeles, with a mission to help them match commercials with specific types of digital programming.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WUPE

WUPE

Pittsfield, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wupe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy