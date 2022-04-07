Mysterious Western Massachusetts UFO Sighting Featured on Fox News

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox," Wallace, who left Fox News at the end of last year after 18 years and has since joined CNN+, told The New York Times. Wallace said there was a shift at Fox News following Donald Trump's defeat in the 2020 election. He confirmed that he complained to Fox News management in wake of Tucker Carlson's Patriot Purge docuseries. “Before, I found it was an environment in which I could do my job and feel good about my involvement at Fox,” Wallace said of his time at the network. “And since November of 2020, that just became unsustainable, increasingly unsustainable as time went on.” He added: “I’m fine with opinion: conservative opinion, liberal opinion. But when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.” As for those questioning why it took so long to question Fox News as a "news" outlet, he responded: “Some people might have drawn the line earlier, or at a different point...I think Fox has changed over the course of the last year and a half. But I can certainly understand where somebody would say, ‘Gee, you were a slow learner, Chris.’”

