Worcester, MA

Heavyweight rowing sweeps four races at Alumni Cup

By Macenna Hansen
Dartmouth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor their first full spring season in three years, the No. 4 ranked heavyweight team racked up wins in all its races last weekend and will take on No. 1 Yale this weekend. The heavyweight rowing team opened its spring season on a strong note with wins in all four races...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
Daily Iowan

Iowa rowing struggles at Pac-12 Invite in Las Vegas

The Iowa rowing team struggled at the Pac-12 Invitational in Las Vegas Nevada, on Sunday. The Hawkeyes competed with their First Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, and First Varsity Four boats. Iowa took on Washington, Washington State, and Clemson in the first round of the invitational on Saturday. The First...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2022 British Swimming Championships Day 5 Prelims Recap

LCM (50m) World Championships & Commonwealth Games-qualifying competition. Commonwealth Games Selection Policies vary by home nation. We saw the penultimate heats session transpire this morning from Sheffield, with slots still available on the British World Championships roster. Through this meet thus far, we’ve seen Tom Dean, Duncan Scott, Anna Hopkin,...
SWIMMING & SURFING

