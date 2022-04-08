ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India to widen COVID booster effort to all adults from Sunday

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4btdrn_0f3DERmO00

BENGALURU, April 8 (Reuters) - India will offer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults from Sunday, although free third doses will be limited to frontline workers and those older than 60 who get them at government centres.

The country has given 1.85 billion vaccine doses among its population of 1.35 billion. Of these, 82% are the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) dose made domestically and called Covishield.

Those older than 18 who received a second dose nine months ago will be eligible for the "precaution" dose, the health ministry said, using the government's term for boosters.

"Adding an extra layer of safety," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a Twitter post flagging the decision.

The booster programme started in January, limited to frontline workers and the elderly, administering a total of 24 million doses.

When the programme is extended on Sunday, those outside these two priority categories will have to pay for the shots at privately run facilities, with no mixing and matching of vaccines allowed.

Other vaccines used in India are the domestically developed Covaxin and Corbevax, and Russia's Sputnik V.

In March Reuters reported India was considering making all adults eligible for booster doses, at a time of growing infections in some countries while some Indians found it hard to travel abroad without a third dose. read more

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bengaluru and Krishna N. Das in New Delhi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Booster#Frontline#Russia#Bengaluru#Covishield#The Health Ministry#Twitter#Indians
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 11 (Reuters) - China's financial hub of Shanghai continued to report a spike in COVID-19 cases, while India slashed prices of vaccines as it rolled out booster shots for all adults. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

Moderna asks FDA to OK 2nd booster for all adults

Moderna is seeking emergency use authorization of a second booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults. The drugmaker submitted its request to the FDA March 17. "The request to include adults over 18 years of age was made to provide flexibility to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and healthcare providers to determine the appropriate use of an additional booster dose of mRNA-1273, including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities," Moderna said in a statement, adding the submission is based in part on recent vaccine efficacy data from the U.S. and Israel after the emergence of omicron.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Benzinga

Russian Prime Minster Estimates Citizens Hold Over 10 Trillion Rubles In Crypto: Report

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the country’s citizens hold over 10 trillion rubles ($130 billion) in cryptocurrencies, Cointelegraph reported on Friday. What Happened: “We are well aware that we have more than 10 million young people having opened crypto wallets so far on which they have transferred significant amounts of money, which exceeds 10 trillion rubles,” Mishustin said in a presentation, as per the report.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Bitcoin falls 5.3% to $39,881

April 11 (Reuters) - Bitcoin dropped 5.3% to $39,881.02 at on Monday, down $2,231.58 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 17.3% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28. Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 6.58 %...
MARKETS
Reuters

Philippine fintech Voyager raises $210 million, gains 'unicorn' status

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine technology company Voyager Innovations said on Tuesday it has raised $210 million in its latest funding round, allowing the firm to achieve “unicorn status” given its $1.4 billion valuation. SIG Venture Capital, the Asian venture capital arm of SIG, Singapore-based global investor EDBI, and...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan Finance Minister says Tokyo is closely communicating with U.S. on FX moves

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will communicate closely with the United States and other countries to respond to currency moves appropriately, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, ratcheting up warnings against any sharp moves as the yen fell to six-year lows against the dollar. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Suzuki stressed the importance of stable currency moves, saying rapid moves were undesirable.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

400K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy