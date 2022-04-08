ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

District Attorney Gascón Announces Promising Human Trafficking Diversion Program

By Vanguard Court Watch Interns

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón last week unveiled a diversion program for human trafficking victims that aims to improve and restore their lives through a comprehensive set of services. “Many human trafficking victims feel trapped, helpless, and isolated with no one...



