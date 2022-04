CUPERTINO (KPIX 5) – Most of the 50-acre former Vallco site in the heart of Cupertino has been cleared down to bare land, ready for an all-new development plan after years of legal wrangling. “We are introducing today The Rise, which is a mixed-use, mixed-income project in the heart of Cupertino that is going to serve as the city’s the new town center,” said Reed Moulds of Sand Hill Property Company, which is developing the property. Plans call for 429,000 square feet of retail, dining, and entertainment spaces arranged in districts that developers hope will form Cupertino’s new downtown. The Rise will include...

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO